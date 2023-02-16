Alpine A523: This is Gasly and Ocon’s F1 car for 2023

Finally, Alpine presents its F1 car for 2023. During the presentations it became clear that the marketing teams in F1 have different ideas about the right way to show a car for the first time. Red Bull, for example, first lets skate and snowboarders speak for an hour and then announces Ford as the engine supplier for 2026. Oh yes: F1 boss Domenicali would also come on the podium, but the best man himself knew nothing about that.

Ferrari, on the other hand, knows how to handle an F1 presentation. Okay, a grandstand full of fans behind the presentation duo is a strange sight, but it works, because it’s Ferrari. As icing on the cake, Ferrari immediately takes advantage of the moment to let the SF23 do what it was made for: driving on a track. And Alpine? They just do their unveiling in London.

What stands out about the Alpine A523?

Alpine’s 2023 F1 car has the same blue and pink livery as before, but we already knew that. Previously, the A523 raced at Silverstone for Alpine’s filming day. In addition, the F1 team had forgotten that there is a hotel next to the circuit that has a view of the track. Alpine’s F1 car for 2023 was therefore already spotted by an observant photographer who also happened to have done some jobs for Aston Martin. During the presentation, Alpine announces that – just like last year – they will reverse the color scheme for the first three races. You can see that in the last photo in our gallery.

Alpine drivers in 2023

Netflix could make several feature films about the driver change at Alpine. Out of the blue, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin announce that the Spaniard will drive for the British brand in 2023. ‘No problem,’ Alpine thinks, and they decide to put their third driver Oscar Piastri in the car. ‘We will immediately confirm it in a tweet, then it will probably be all right’, they must have thought.

It won’t come to that. Piastri prefers to decide for himself what he does with his future. He responds to the message that he will not drive for Alpine in 2023. In the end, Alpine switches to Pierre Gasly. Netflix can make the second film about that: Gasly and Ocon seem to be archenemies. Let’s see how the French team will solve that.

Where did Alpine finish in 2022?

Despite all the buzz around the F1 team, Alpine is performing well in 2022. Alonso even managed to qualify second for the Canadian GP. The best race result, however, comes from his teammate: Ocon finishes fourth in the rain-soaked race at Suzuka. Partly because of this, Alpine wins the battle with McLaren for fourth place among the constructors.

