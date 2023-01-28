After three consecutive fifth places in the constructors’ championship last year theAlpine he took a step forward, reaching fourth place and putting the McLaren Mercedes behind him. The French team owned by Renault made encouraging progress on the track and only several reliability problems did not allow them to distance their rivals by much more than the 14 points that separated them at the end of the season. The new A523 will be presented to the fans on 16 February in London, the last team to show its single-seater among the ten participants in the championship. In the past few hours, the transalpine team led by Otmar Szafnauer gave a preview of theA523 to their followers, spreading on social media the roar of the Renault power unit that will push the cars of the French couple formed by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. The fire-uplasting just over a minute, immediately thrilled the fans, reaching thousands of likes in a short time.



FP | Stefano Ollanu

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





