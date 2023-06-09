Alpine In the 2024 runs into WEC extension and to 24 Hours of Le Mans in the top category Hypercarsdeploying theA424_β. The new racing car is the first prototype of its kind developed by Alpine a Viry-Chatillon since 1978 and arrives sixty years later his first participation in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

From 2013 to 2020 the French marque raced in the WEC in LMP2 category. In 2021 and 2022 he made the leap into the top category with theA480, while this season he has decided to return to LMP2, to prepare for his return to the Hypercar category with theA424 built by Alpine and operated in collaboration with the Signatech team.

Alpine A424_β the new Hypercar for 2024

Alpine the A424_β Le Mans 2024

Alpine A424_β is the name of the prototype that anticipates the Hypercar with which the brand will race in the WEC and IMSA in 2024. The name itself A424_β has a precise meaning: the TO followed by three numbers, the first of which is a 4which respects the tradition of victorious Endurance cars, the 24 refers to the 24 Hours of Le Mans and to 2024, while β it indicates the last phase before the launch.

Alpine A424_β

From an aesthetic point of view, the prototype prefigures the Alpine’s future light signature on an extremely gritty and assertive front, while the rear reveals 2A shaped arrow of great impact. It also shows the triangular motif which refers to the Alpine snowflakes, especially highlighting the treatment of the drifts and the rear wing.

Alpine A424_β front

As for the cockpit, the Alpine Endurance Team riders will take their seats in an essential bodywork, like one homologated supercar on the road. The sides also draw inspiration from Alpenglowthe concept car that demonstrates Alpine’s ambitious goals for its production and racing models.

Alpine hypercar the A424_β engine

Technically the Alpine A424_β is powered by a 500kW/675hp 3.4-litre single-turbo V6. As stipulated by the LMD category regulations, the engine is equipped with Xtrac transmissionstandard hybrid box Bosch And Williams battery.

Alpine A424_β rear wing

Category Hypercar LMDh Le Mans

Inaugurated on January 20, 2020 in conjunction with the 24 Hours of Daytona, the LMDh category includes racing cars designed to participate in the FIA World Endurance Championshipincluding at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the United States.

Together with the LMH, the LMDh constitute the elite Hypercars of the FIA ​​WEC Championship and the IMSA GTP class. From a technical point of view, the LMDh must adopt one of the four chassis approved for the LMP2 category. Competitors equip them with an engine of their choice and a 50 kW hybrid system common to all.

Alpine A424_β livery seen from above

To ensure the competitiveness of all cars, the ACO, the FIA ​​and the IMSA have defined certain principles, including an aerodynamic window to be respected, a minimum weight of 1,030kg and a power come on 480 to 520 kW (652 to 707 hp). The bodies, on the other hand, can take up the graphic characteristics of the series vehicles of the brand.

Alpine A424_β DATA SHEET

Structure: Shell in carbon and honeycomb

Bodywork: Carbon

Suspensions: Double wishbone push-rod

Steering: Electric power steering

Length: 5,000mm

Width: 1,998mm

Height: 1,058mm

Wheelbase: 3,148mm

Mass: Approx. 1,030 kg (according to the BOP)

Motor

Configuration: V6 monoturbo at 90°

Engine capacity: 3,400 cm3

Maximum power: Approx. 500 kW / 675 hp (according to the BOP)

Maximum speed: Approximately 9,000 rpm

Hybridization: Bosch standard / 50 kW

Lubrication: Dry sump / stage oil pump

Electronic control unit: Marelli

Transmission

Brand: Xtrac

Type: Transversal

Gear change: Paddle on the steering wheel and pneumatic control

Ratios: 7 + reverse

Wheels

Front tyres: Michelin 29-71/R18

Rear tyres: Michelin 34-71/R18

Front rims: 12.5”x18”

Rear rims: 14”x18”

Brakes

Discs: Ventilated carbon

Calipers: 6-piston monoblock

Safety

Belt: Six-point, suitable for the Hans system

Tank: Flexible and safe with integrated reserve system

Photo Alpine the A424_β

