Alpine A424 Beta, first km soon

The Alpine A424_β takes to the track. The car that will challenge the biggest names in motorsport by competing among the Hypecars in the WEC was already shown to the world during the weekend of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and is now ready to dart into the first test sessions. Tests will take place in the second half of the year on various circuits, including Paul Ricard, Aragón, Jerez and Portimão.

The French manufacturer’s Hypercar started its engines on 5 July: studied and tested on benches for several months, the Alpine A424 engine is the result of work done with Mecachrome. The 3.4-litre monoturbo V6 delivers 500 kW (675 hp) as per regulations, and is mated to an Xtrac transmission. After its arrival in Signes, the focus was on the completion of the assembly, the validation of the electric, electronic and hybrid systems, but also on the operating procedures of the A424. Meanwhile, the team carried out the first sessions on the simulator, working to validate the consistency between the simulated model of the A424, on-board software and tyres, before carrying out a realistic study as a simulation of the first tests.

The first phase of development will start on the Alpine A424_β with two running-ins. The first will take place at the beginning of August, again with the aim of testing the concept car and verifying that the systems are working properly. In the second half of August, there will be a second shakedown with the bodywork in its initial configuration.

Fan’s words

“We are eager to see the Alpine A424 take to the track. After months of hard work behind the scenes by the Alpine Racing teams together with our partners, the car will come to life on the circuit“, commented the Director of Alpine Motorsports Bruno family. “The program is proceeding according to plan, with the fire-up and the first simulator sessions. We are entering a stage where purpose is understand the package to develop it, make it reliable and optimize it from every point of view, evaluating the various technical options. The phases that we have already passed are only the first steps, the bulk of the work is still to be done. From now on, the Alpine Racing and Signatech teams will use their renowned skills to launch a development in crescendo over the course of the summer and beyond”.