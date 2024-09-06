The Renault Group will be among the most active at the Paris Motor Show, scheduled in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower from 14 to 20 October 2024. In fact, 7 new cars are expected and among these there will also be the new Alpine A390_β, a show car from the Dieppe brand that will preview the characteristics of the new fastback ready to enter the brand’s range starting in 2025.

The teaser of the new Alpine

For the occasion, the car manufacturer founded by Jean Rédélé has released a teaser in which, in the shadows, you can glimpse the sporty shapes of the concept that anticipates the new model, the third in the Dieppe range. You can immediately see that it is a three-volume car, a car with sleek lines in segment C. An element also suggested by the name that is not accidental: the A always present, then the numbers with the 3 referring to the volumes and segment of the car, while the 90 is a reference “for versatile and daily use”.

What we know

We currently have no information on what the features of the new Alpine A390_β will be but it is plausible, given its size, that it will be used as an Ampr Medium platform, the new name for CMF-EV that the group uses for electric cars of this size. The powertrain will certainly exceed 400 hp, with elements shared with the Nissan Ariya Nismo. We will therefore have to wait for the Paris Motor Show and in particular the day of October 11 when the world premiere unveil is expected.