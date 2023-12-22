Alpine chooses Michelin to equip the new one A290. The French car manufacturer has announced that it has added another piece to its partnership with its multinational compatriot: its future compact electric sports car will be fitted with specific tires produced by Michelin. In particular, the car will be able to count on a range of three tyres marked to match the 19″ rims.

Three custom tyres

We start from Pilot Sport EV: it is a summer sports tire that stands out for its optimized energy efficiency, capable of offering grip, durability and autonomy at the same time. Even sportier is the Pilot Sport S5: we are faced with a tire designed in this case to exploit the full potential of Alpine's high-performance electric tire in terms of performance on wet and dry surfaces. Finally, space for Pilot Alpine 5: it is a winter tire with a high level of grip, designed to deal with various winter conditions such as cold or humid weather, wet or snowy surfaces.

Two years of development

As highlighted by Alpine itself, the new A290 benefits from a short wheelbase which favors agility and a wider track which increases stability, especially during braking. The roadway also allows for an increase of more than 15%. tread section which boasts 225 mm of width, thus increasing the contact surface with the road. The efficiency of these tyres, whose final version was perfected after two years of joint development, is also guaranteed by the presence of grooves exclusive and easily recognisable, which allow us to guarantee the maintenance of original performance with each replacement during the life of the vehicle.

Krief speaks

“After the A110, Alpine renews its trust in Michelin for the development of future electric models of its 'Dream Garage', which will debut with the A290 – commented Philippe Krief, CEO of the Alpine brand – This exclusive partnership allowed the teams of both brands to share their technical skills right from the start to optimize the ground connection, steering and control systems of the vehicle. This level of trust is extraordinary. The work was concentrated above all on energy efficiency of the tyres, to offer the best autonomy to this first electric Alpine”.