With a series of tests in extreme conditions, the refinement and development phase for the new Alpine A290, the electric sports car from the Renault brand, began. In particular, the Dieppe technicians focused on the low grip phases in extreme weather conditions, with temperatures that can drop below -30°C, to try to guarantee maximum performance.

Tested in extreme conditions

As with all the cars that have been part of the range, the A290 also focused on the responsiveness of the engine and driving dynamics, in order to offer an optimal experience. In this phase, many pieces of equipment are also tested such as heating, quality of demisting and defrosting and ESC (Electronic Stability Control) on the snow. All elements that would not be possible to reproduce in a technical center and which only tests in intense cold conditions can validate.

The Alpine A290 prototype

As usual for prototypes, the Alpine A290 forklifts also sport original Alpine camouflage with the “A” logo on the roof and Alpine Blue colour. The prototype presents itself for the first time with a definitive bodywork, confirming its dimensions: 3,990 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width, 1,520 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,530 mm. For the A290 it is also the opportunity to reveal the exclusive Alpine sports steering wheel in Nappa leather, with a flattened shape and midpoint, all elements that refer to motorsport, absolutely present in the DNA of the Brand. It also boasts three key functions taken from the Alpine Formula 1 steering wheel: OV mode (Overtakes), RCH (Recharge) and Direct Access Drive.

Specific tyres

Furthermore, for these tests, the new Alpine A290 used high-performance Michelin Pilot Alpin 5 tyres, to compare the levels of braking and driving precision in these particular conditions. The two French brands have worked in recent months to develop a specific range for Alpine's new electric vehicles, starting with the A290. After two years of work, the A290 will be able to count on specific 19″ tires and in addition to the aforementioned Alpin 5, two summer tyres, the Pilota Sport EV and the Pilota Sport S5, will also be available. An exclusive marking will be placed on each tire which reflects the coding logic of the individual Alpine models: for the A290 it will be “A29”. In this way, customers, by changing tyres, will always be able to find the same performance: perfect balance between safety, autonomy, behaviour, durability, comfort and acoustics. The new Alpine A290 will conclude the testing phase with the world premiere set for June 2024.