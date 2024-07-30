The versions and price of the Alpine A290 have been announced, the new model from the Dieppe brand and the first electric model from the French sports brand of the Renault Group. The transalpine car manufacturer has announced the opening of orders for the compact EV, with the price list starting from 38,700 euros for the GT version.

Alpine A290 trim levels

The latter boasts a 180 hp powertrain combined with a 52 kWh battery. It comes standard with Michelin Sport EV tires and 19” Iconic alloy wheels. On board there is an 11 kW bidirectional AC charger and can reach 100 kW in rapid DC charging. The blue interiors are upholstered in TEP, enriched by a Nappa leather sports steering wheel and the French flag on the dashboard. This first level offers, among other things, heated front seats, privacy glass, automatic climate control and ambient lighting as standard. As for connectivity, the A290 GT is equipped with the system Alpine Portalwith a 10.1” high-resolution display, complete with Google Automotive Services with Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play. Finally, the offer includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Parking Camera.

The GT Premium

Then there is the GT Premium version, with the same engine as the GT, which stands out for its contrasting black roof with a matte blue profile and the Brembo Blue Alpine front brake calipers. The Alpine Drive Sound and the Devialet high-fidelity audio system, developed in collaboration with the French specialist in cutting-edge audio technology, come standard on this version. The interior is in Nappa leather with Alpine stitching and monograms that contribute to the refinement of the passenger compartment. It is equipped with a heated steering wheel, induction smartphone charger and frameless electrochromic rearview mirror, for even greater on-board comfort. In this case the price is 41,900 euros.

The GT Performance

The Alpine A290 in the GT Performance version has a 220 hp engine that allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h. It stands out for its red Brembo front brake calipers and Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires. The black styling elements, such as the monograms and the Alpine logo on the front fenders, give dynamism to the look. It also includes electrically folding exterior mirrors. Performance-oriented, the A290 GT Performance is equipped with Alpine Telemetrics, an integrated telemetry system that allows the driver to delve deeper into their performance, optimize the car’s efficiency and exploit its full potential through coaching and challenges in the world of gaming. The list price is 41,700 euros.

There is also the GTS

The GTS unites the two worlds, the sportier and the more refined one. It features all the equipment of the other levels and is differentiated by the 19” Snowflake black wheels and the red Brembo front brake calipers. Among the most emblematic equipment: Devialet high-fidelity audio system, Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires, contrasting interiors in nappa leather and Alpine Telemetrics PremiumThe engine is always 220 HP and the price is instead 44,700 euros.

A limited series for Alpine A290

At launch, the new Alpine A290 will also be offered in a limited special series, the A290 Première Edition, of which only 1,955 will be built, to pay homage to the year the brand was created by Jean Rédélé in 1955. Based on the GTS level, it boasts a power output of 220 hp and is equipped with a 52 kWh battery with a range of up to 380 km WLTP. The torque of 300 Nm enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds. The Deep Black colour is enhanced by the blue-profiled roof and blue brake calipers. The Nappa leather interior features a 615 W Devialet high-fidelity audio system (9 speakers). The 19” Snowflake wheels with a gloss black finish are fitted with specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. The internal “Première Edition 1 out of 1955” and the mats ““Première Edition” underline the exclusivity of this limited series. There are also 3 optional liveries, Beta, with contrasting Blanc Nival bodywork, black roof, exclusive striping and 19” diamond-cut wheels with blue wheel covers. The chrome Alpine monogram and the Alpine logo on the front fenders are matt anodized Blue. Première Edition La Bleue: contrasting Alpine Vision Blue bodywork, black roof, exclusive striping, red brake calipers and blue hubcaps, as well as 19” diamond-cut Snowflake wheels with aerodynamic discs and finally Première Edition La Grise with contrasting satin Schisto Grey bodywork, black roof, exclusive striping, blue brake calipers and wheel covers and 19” semi-diamond-cut wheels. In this case the price for Italy is 46,200 euros.