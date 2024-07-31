The price list and trim levels for Italy of the new Alpine A290 have been announced, the compact electric sports car that will open the new course of Dieppe. The range of the new model will consist of the GT, GT Performance, GT Premium and GTS versions, with a price starting from 38,700 euros. However, another option will also be offered at the launch, a limited series that pays homage to the birth of the brand.

A special version for Alpine A290

In fact, on the occasion of its launch, the new Alpine A290 will be offered in the limited special series, the A290 Première Edition, of only 1,955 units, to pay homage to the year the brand was created by Jean Rédélé in 1955. Based on the GTS level, it boasts a power of 220 hp and is equipped with a 52 kWh battery with a range of up to 380 km WLTP. The torque of 300 Nm allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds.

Features

The Deep Black colour is enhanced by the blue-profiled roof and blue brake calipers. The Nappa leather interior features a 615 W Devialet high-fidelity audio system (9 speakers). The 19” Snowflake wheels with a glossy black finish are fitted with specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyres. The internal “Première Edition 1 out of 1955” and the mats ““Première Edition” underline the exclusivity of this limited series. There are also 3 optional liveries, Beta, with contrasting Blanc Nival bodywork, black roof, exclusive striping and 19” diamond-cut wheels with blue wheel covers. The chrome Alpine monogram and the Alpine logo on the front fenders are matt anodized Blue. Première Edition La Bleue: contrasting Alpine Vision Blue bodywork, black roof, exclusive striping, red brake calipers and blue hubcaps, as well as 19” diamond-cut Snowflake wheels with aerodynamic discs and finally Première Edition La Grise with contrasting satin Schisto Grey bodywork, black roof, exclusive striping, blue brake calipers and wheel covers and 19” semi-diamond-cut wheels. In this case the price for Italy is 46,200 euros.