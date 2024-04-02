The debut of the new one Alpine A290 is approaching: the French car manufacturer has announced that its future sports city car as well as the first model of its Dream Garage will be presented in all its details next June 13th. Not a random date: the world premiere of the new A290 will in fact take place on the opening day of the most legendary endurance race in the world in Le Mans, France.

Debut June 13th

The reveal of the new standard Alpine A290 will take place just over a year after the reference concept car A290_β, which the French brand unveiled last May 9, 2023 in Bristol, Great Britain. The curiosity to know all the definitive specifications of what will in all respects be the one is therefore growing first 100% electric 5-seater sports city car from Alpine.