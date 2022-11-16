Less and less until the opening of the 2022 edition of Milan AutoClassica. The event will take place at Fiera Milano Rho, the same location that hosted EICMA just a few days ago with tens of thousands of visitors flocking to admire the latest news from the world of two wheels. Attention now moves to the cars of yesteryear, exhibited for the occasion by a large number of brands that have already confirmed their presence. One of them is Alpinewhose stand in Pavilion 7 will host the brand’s current range.

This means that from 18 to 20 November the new Alpine A110, Alpine A110 GT and Alpine A110 S, together with the SL Tour de Corse 75, will remain on static display at the Alpine stand at the Milan fair. Much of the curiosity obviously revolves around the A110 Tour de Corse 75, a limited edition of the French sports car inspired by the legendary Alpine A110 that took part in the 1975 edition of the Giro di Corsica (hence the name), and which stands out for its iconic design and decidedly sporty cockpit. We are talking about a car designed for rallying, which combines agility and performance thanks to the chassis and above all the 300hp engine: its production was limited to 150 specimens, each of which has a numbered plate (from 1 to 150, of course), and all sold out in just 48 hours.

Aesthetically speaking, this limited edition of the Alpine sports car is characterized by the yellow bodywork which contrasts with the deep black of the bonnet and roof: we are talking about a iconic livery accompanied by black and white graphics, characteristic of the “Tour de Corse 75” whose signature appearing on the left front fender is completed by the emblematic motif on the doors that takes up the theme, by the white molding on the bonnet and by the number “7” impressed on the back. The bright white 18″ Gran Prix wheels and orange Brembo brake calipers complete the overview. Inside the passenger compartment, the i deserve a mention Sabelt Racing sports seatswhich can be equipped with racing belts and embroidered with the wording “Tour de Corse 75”.