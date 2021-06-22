2021 marks the fiftieth anniversary of Alpine’s historic first success at the 1971 Monte Carlo Rally with the A110. To celebrate the event, FormulaPassion reached the Principality of Monaco, where the legendary A110 retraced the roads of the French Riviera led by David Vidales, nineteen year old driver in the Formula Regional by Alpine championship. The modern counterpart of the A110 was also present in the Principality, outlining a spectacular comparison between the historic winning car in the most famous rally in the world and the elegant contemporary version of the Dieppe house.

The words of David Vidales, deprived by his young age of the opportunity to experience Alpine’s off-road successes in person, but still aware of the historical, sporting and emotional value of the A110, testify the influence that the French builder still exerts on modern generations: “I have never closely followed rallies, I have been more focused on the track and other types of competitions, but they are incredible and legendary cars that any person knows even without having followed the discipline. The fact that Alpine won the constructors’ championship against other manufacturers such as Lancia makes us understand what this car was like in those days and what Alpine managed to do in rallies, something incredible that remains in history as an extraordinary feat ”.

The celebration of Alpine’s triumph in the Principality in ’71, precursor of the hat-trick in the ’73 edition which was followed by the conquest of the constructors’ world title, provides a stimulating starting point for reflection on the delicate relationship between past, present and future. The commemorative event was in fact characterized by the contrast between the evocative force of history, embodied by the A110 of the last century, and modernity embodied by the contemporary car and by Vidales himself, symbol of the new generation of emerging pilots. The very frame of the Montecarlo bay highlights the meeting between the different historical periods, in a place where memorable pages have been written in the history of motorsport, but where at the same time the residual stands of the last Formula 1 Grand Prix remember how the Principality is also alive with contemporary motor sports.

Historical memory is an essential tool to keep alive the awareness of the origins and evolutionary stages of motor sports and, in this specific case, of Alpine’s history. From this point of view, the fiftieth anniversary of the A110’s success at the Monte Carlo Rally celebrates an era of off-road racing pervaded by a unique charm, some of whose peculiarities have been lost during the inevitable evolution of the times. Alpine was in fact able to prevail over an unrivaled starter park, in which manufacturers such as Porsche, Lancia, Fiat, Peugeot, Citroen, BMW, Ford and Opel competed, full of cars with extreme design characteristics, often at the expense of the safety of drivers and navigators.

It is precisely the intrinsic charm of history that often prevents us from looking forward and embracing what the present has to offer, with the chains of the past which in this case prevent us from progressing and writing new pages of history. The presence of the Alpine A110 of the third millennium alongside its illustrious progenitor therefore reminds us how the true value of the past does not lie solely in the celebration as an end in itself, but in the definition of the foundations for today’s and future goals.

The modern A110 maintains the link with the original version, preserving its sporting soul and celebrating the history of Alpine through the limited edition of 1955 units to honor the founding year of the Dieppe house. At the same time, the adoption of modern technologies has not distorted the characteristic features of the car, but on the contrary has enhanced its sporty character. Direct injection to power the 1.8-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engine contributes to an overall power of 252 horsepower. Thanks to this result, it was possible to maintain a power-to-weight ratio not far from that of the queen car of the ’73 world championship, thus compensating for the weight increase necessary to guarantee current safety standards.

The 320 Nm of torque is modulated through a seven-speed double-clutch transmission, which significantly reducing shift times and combines high responsiveness in acceleration at a top speed of 250 km / h. The result is that of a car with a timeless aggressiveness and elegance, which goes beyond time limits by crossing the different eras from the 1970s to the twenty-first century. David Vidales himself defined the contemporary Alpine A110 as “a car that everyone can drive, nice for kids and for anyone who likes to get behind the wheel “.

The meeting between the historic A110 and its modern counterpart invites reflection on how the evolution undertaken in the last century will continue in the coming years and in general what will be the guidelines for the future of the automobile and motorsport. In a historical period of great revolutions for the automobile sector, pervaded by the themes of autonomous driving and sustainable mobility, with Alpine who announced their electrification plan, Vidales illustrated the personal vision: “Road cars will become safer and easier for any person to drive. With racing cars, on the other hand, as we have seen in recent years, we are trying to leave more space and relevance to the driver to maintain the essence of driving that has always been there, but the certainty is that we will go in the direction of greater safety for pilots “.

The image of the two Alpine A110s side by side in the Montecarlo bay thus becomes the emblem of balance and synthesis of past, present and future. On the one hand, the queen of the ’71 and ’73 Monte Carlo Rally constitutes a monument on wheels in defense of the historical memory of the French manufacturer, while offering a taste of the charm of an era whose nuances have faded over time. In parallel, the celebration of Alpine’s glorious past does not prevent you from admiring its evolution in a modern key, conveying the message that, both in the automotive industry and in the world of motorsport, today’s present will be the history of tomorrow and that the value of a car can be celebrated without necessarily waiting for the consecration of time.