The coming year will see Alpine make some changes to the Italian range of A110, the French car manufacturer’s flagship model. First of all in terms of trim levels, given that the already available standard, GT, S and R versions will be added R Turini, whose name refers to the famous “Col de Turini”, the mountain pass located in the Southern French Alps, along the route of the Monte Carlo Rally. But let’s go in order.

The “basic” range

The version standard of Alpine A110 will be equipped as standard with 18″ Serac wheels with 320 mm ventilated discs, electrically folding external rear-view mirrors and, internally, sports pedals with aluminum footrest, all combined with a 252 HP engine, for a price of price list starting from 66,300 euros. Moving up the range we find the version with 300 HP of maximum power GT, which starts at 77,350 euros and compared to the standard version adds standard 18″ black diamond-finish Grand Prix wheels and chrome side monograms of the A for Alpine, Focal Premium audio system, electro-chromic anti-glare rear-view mirror, heated seats and aluminum pedals and footrest. Then there is room for the version S of Alpine A110, starting from 79,050 euros: same power as the GT, but in this case the setup offers, as an option, semi-slick tires and specific aerodynamic kit, while as standard it includes 18″ forged Fuchs wheels, black front headlights boomerang and anti-glare electro-chromic internal rear view mirror.

R Turini version

Finally we come to the new super sports version of the Alpine A110, the R Turini. Compared to that of the other variants, the price rises to 108,000 euros, justified by the fact that it is a derivative of the A110 R (which starts at 114,000 euros) and is equipped with 18″ GT Race aluminum wheels in Mat Black. But not only obviously: the cutting-edge chassis and the 300 HP and 340 Nm engine, for a top speed greater than 280 km/h on track, are flanked by a series of elements made of carbon, such as the front blade, the bonnet, the side skirts, the rear wing, the diffuser and the engine cover, with the aim of guaranteeing greater lightness to the car. Orders for all five versions of the French sports car will open tomorrow.

