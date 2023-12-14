From the UK to France, from Enstone to Dieppe, from Formula One to the road. There are many worlds that the Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition limited series is able to connect: the examples produced will only be 300just as 300 horsepower are released by the engine hidden under the hood of each of them, sufficient to guarantee acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 275 km/h on track reachable thanks to the aerodynamic kit option, all with an overall weight that almost 1,109 kg.

Sporty design

Aesthetically speaking, this limited series of the French sports car boasts a livery available in two colorswhich they identify with two shades of matte grey: a dark one, “Thunder Grey”, and a light one, “Mercury Silver”. In both cases you can opt for the contrasting matte black roof and optional Union Jack graphics. There sports overview of this special edition of the A100 S is completed by the 18″ GT Race matt black wheels with silver Brembo calipers, the optional aero kit and the flag badge, rear side panels in carbon.

300 certified copies

The cockpit of this limited series is made at the Enstone on the same line as the Alpine Formula 1 carbon components, hence the link between motorsport and automotive that we mentioned at the beginning, which on this special A110 S Enstone Edition is also enhanced by the black microfibre with gray stitching and the fiber interior of carbon. As mentioned, only 300 units of this limited series will see the light: each owner will receive one authenticity certificate of the Enstone factory, signed by the BWT Alpine F1 Team.

From Formula One to the road

“Presented at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the A110 S Enstone Edition reveals a sporty elegance and an all-British technicality – declared Emmanuel Al Nawakil, Director of Sales, Network and Launches of Alpine last summer, announcing the opening of orders for this new special edition of the French sports car – 'Crafted in Enstone' and produced in Dieppe, it offers motor racing enthusiasts a unique opportunity to access the excellence and experience of Alpine F1 with this exclusive edition which boasts real jewels on board.” The list price is 87,000 euros.