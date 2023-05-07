Alpine A110 R focuses on lightness, with the weight reduced to 1,082 kg. The R-Carbon Kit, developed by the supplier Carl Composite, made it possible to reduce the overall mass of the car by 24 kg compared to the A110 S: if we add to this the removal and revision of some components, for a further reduction of 10 kg, in total the new Alpine A110 R weighs 34 kg less than the current A110 S.

The circles

I also deserve gods 100% carbon rims, which were developed in partnership with the supplier Duqueine and which strongly contribute to the reduction of the weight of the model, saving 12.5 kg on the mass. The rims consist of two parts: an identical structure with eight spokes front and rear, a perforated front flange for optimal brake cooling and a solid rear flange to improve aerodynamics.

The seats

A mention should also be made for i seats with 100% carbon monocoque structure: thanks to the use of carbon fiber and the work done to lighten the sliding system, the weight saving deriving from the two seats is 5 kg. There seat belt replacement with an exclusive Sabelt 6-point system, designed for motor racing and able to offer high-level support, it has also made it possible to further reduce the weight by 1.5 kg.

The rear window

And how not to mention the rear window, an element that is only apparently marginal in terms of weight but which, thanks to the entirely carbon composition that replaces the glass bulkhead, the ventilation grille sculpted directly into the aluminum and inserted between the leather and the upholstery and all the fixing elements and integrated with the third brake light guarantees a total saving of 4 kg. Contribution to the reduction of the mass of the car, even if only to a small extent, also by the bonnet, the exhaust line and other components. The end result is a sports car that boasts excellent performance power-to-weight ratio of 3.6 kg/hp and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

“New Alpine A110 R is a radical version that has allowed us to gather a truly unique technical challenge, that of aiming for an extreme weight reduction, for a record mass of only 1,082 kg – said Florent Hubert, Alpine’s Chief Body Components and Composites Engineer – Thanks to the massive use of carbon fiber, both on the exterior and for the cabin, the A110 R is the lightest of all existing Alpine A110s. We have succeeded in designing a lighter, more streamlined sports car for extreme driving sensations on the track and on the road”.