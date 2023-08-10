New special tests for the Alpine A110 R. Or rather, for a special example of the French sports car, which was pinched on the track of the Nurburgring wearing a particular camouflage livery and above all with some new aerodynamic solutions. In short, it seems that something is boiling in the pot, and the recipe that she has in mind to prepare Alpine it is still not clear what it is.

Aerodynamic innovations

Several innovations that appear on this prototype. Starting with the front bumper, which features a number of canard fins on each side, and give splitters, which appears to have some sort of extension. Not only that: the carbon fiber bonnet retains the double air intakes at the base, but the openings located in the upper area look different.

Captivating livery

A further new element is a manually adjustable wing at the rear combined with an additional spoiler lip above the headlights. The overview is completed by the shiny rims characterized by a double beam design, which highlights the apparently larger brakes with red painted calipers. Speaking of red, the camouflage livery worn by this mysterious specimen mixed the color red with black, an extremely interesting and captivating mix.

Same engine

However, no changes should have been made to the powertrain: all variants of the Alpine A110 R available today are in fact equipped with the same 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which delivers 300 HP of power and 340 Nm of maximum torque. Recall that the R is the lightest version of all those of the French sports car on the market: it boasts with a weight of 1,082 kg and features a carbon fiber kit, revised suspension setup, stronger brakes and semi-slick tyres.