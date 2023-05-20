A few weeks ago Alpine presented an extreme version of the A110, whose maximum power has been increased to 500hp to allow the sports sedan of the French brand to participate in Pikes Peak. The tests carried out in the Drôme and in Val Thorens to validate the technical solutions to be adopted on the occasion of the legendary American race are to be considered factual concluded: Early next week, the new Alpine A110 Pikes Peak will land in the US ready to take on the race.

Alpine aims high

“Alpine’s history has been built on challenges – said Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine – From Jean Rédélé’s first commitments to today’s challenges, the DNA of our company is always strong and present. This pursuit of performance leads us to aim higher and higher, to the top. Time trials have always been in the hearts of Alpine enthusiasts. Today, our inexhaustible hunger for competition takes us to Pikes Peak, one of the motorsport races that has been able to satiate the collective imagination for several decades. We can not wait to be therewith our partners at Signatech and Raphaël Astier, ‘racers’ whose willpower is matched only by their insatiable hunger for challenges”.

A difficult time trial

It will not be easy for the A110, albeit in an extreme version, to tackle a time trial of this type, which offers a route of 19.93 km punctuated by 156 curves, with departure at 2,865 meters above sea level and arrival around 1,440 meters higher. It is true that the French brand boasts a certain amount of experience in the sector: just think that in 1965 it was the A110 that triumphed in the category reserved for cars of less than 1,300 cm3 of the Mont-Dore racefamous French time trial.

The A110 Pikes Peak

“To race on a legendary road, we needed a car up to the task. And here is the A110 Pikes Peak, the maximum expression of Alpine art Rossi concluded. Gritty, extreme and stylish, this car once again embodies our roots, our present and our future, all in a country that is of strategic importance for our tomorrow. We remain humble, but are determined to give the best of ourselves across the Atlantic to write a new unforgettable page in history of Alpine with this magnificent adventure that takes us up to the clouds”.