Alpine participate in Pikes Peak 2023one of uphill time trial most legendary of the world scheduled the June 25, 2023. For the occasion, the French brand, in collaboration with Signatechbased on theA110R has developed an extreme version from 500hp of the A110.
Alpine A110 at Pikes Peak
The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak was designed to meet all the requirements down to the last detail time trial towards the clouds of 19.93 km.
Alpine technicians therefore worked on aerodynamics and engine block, under the guidance of Raphaël Linari (Head of Design) and with i Signatech technical teamsdriven by Lionel Chevalier (Technical Director) e Francois Letort (Project leader); thus the “more extreme than ever” car was transformed into a real racing beast.
Alpine 110R features Pikes Peak
Among the highlights of the A110 Pikes Peak are the splitters extremely pronounced ei deflectors at the ends of the bumper, not forgetting the irear wing componentuseful for generating aerodynamic load in 156 curves of the race.
Even the radical intervention carried out on theAlpine A110R has brought its advantages, with the side skirts and the diffuser of this exclusive model, while on the roof appears a intake to fill the engine with air brought to approx 500hp. Specific work has also been carried out on the weight, to reduce the mass of the model to just 950kg.
Alpine A110 Pikes Peak aerodynamics from Le Mans
Alpine’s designers thus adopted the choice of extreme, demonstration and visual impact while maintaining some initial proportions in order to continue to include this car in the category Time Attack 1. All this translates, in particular, into the integration of a “Le Mans type shark fin” on the rear window which extends to literally cut through the imposing rear wing.
Also there luminous signature has been modified, with the two front wheels having been replaced by two very thin ones bars that look like they were laser cut. The light functions of the rear lights have been moved to three vertical segments on the side rails and central spine, as on the hypercar engaged in the WEC World Championship and from Le Mans.
Alpine records at Pikes Peak
Alpine at Pikes Peak has the goal of grabbing the category record in the famous uphill time trial. The pilot drives the 500 HP A110R to conquer the American peaks Raphaël Astier.
The winner of FIA R-GT Cup 2022 with the A110 Rally he will carry out the first practice session initially in the Drôme and then into Val Thorens. With already four participations in the race behind him, the French driver will start with the team for Colorado Springs, where the final preparations are scheduled in anticipation of June 25, 2023.
Alpine 110 Pikes Peak DATA SHEET
Chassis
- Type: Aluminum monocoque
- Safety: Multipoint roll-bar
- Bodywork: Aluminum
- Aerodynamics: Front splitter with fins, flat underbody, A110 R underbody, rear fins, A110 R diffuser, rear spoiler, rear wings and rear window with integrated shark fin
Motor
- Type: 4 cylinder 1.8l 16s
- Location: Rear Center
- Power: 500 hp at 7,500 rpm
- Control unit: Magneti-Marelli SRG 140
Transmission
- Type: Propulsion
- Transmission: 3MO 6-speed sequential
- Controls: Paddle on the wheel
- Differential: Limited Slip Limited Slip
- Clutch: Double disc in sintered steel
Axles and suspensions
- Suspensions: Double wishbone, coil springs and anti-roll bars
- Shock absorbers: ALP Racing Suspension, 3-way adjustable
- Front brakes: Ø 355 x 32 mm, Brembo 6-piston calipers
- Rear brakes: Ø 300 x 28 mm, Brembo 4-piston calipers
- Steering: Electric power steering
Wheels
- Rims: Aluminum, 8×17” (front) and 10×18” (rear)
- Tyres: Michelin 20-61×17 (front) and 27-65×18 (rear)
Dimensions, weight and capacity
- Length / width / height: 4,230 / 1,850 / 1,240 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,415mm
- Track front / rear: 1,580 / 1,555 mm
- Fuel tank: FIA FT3 approved, 25 litres
- Weight: Approximately 950 kg
Photo Alpine A110 Pikes Peak
Alpine A110 R test video
Video Alpine A110 tested on the track
