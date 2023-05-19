Alpine participate in Pikes Peak 2023one of uphill time trial most legendary of the world scheduled the June 25, 2023. For the occasion, the French brand, in collaboration with Signatechbased on theA110R has developed an extreme version from 500hp of the A110.

Alpine A110 at Pikes Peak

The Alpine A110 Pikes Peak was designed to meet all the requirements down to the last detail time trial towards the clouds of 19.93 km.

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak

Alpine technicians therefore worked on aerodynamics and engine block, under the guidance of Raphaël Linari (Head of Design) and with i Signatech technical teamsdriven by Lionel Chevalier (Technical Director) e Francois Letort (Project leader); thus the “more extreme than ever” car was transformed into a real racing beast.

Alpine 110R features Pikes Peak

Among the highlights of the A110 Pikes Peak are the splitters extremely pronounced ei deflectors at the ends of the bumper, not forgetting the irear wing componentuseful for generating aerodynamic load in 156 curves of the race.

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak rear 3/4

Even the radical intervention carried out on theAlpine A110R has brought its advantages, with the side skirts and the diffuser of this exclusive model, while on the roof appears a intake to fill the engine with air brought to approx 500hp. Specific work has also been carried out on the weight, to reduce the mass of the model to just 950kg.

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak aerodynamics from Le Mans

Alpine’s designers thus adopted the choice of extreme, demonstration and visual impact while maintaining some initial proportions in order to continue to include this car in the category Time Attack 1. All this translates, in particular, into the integration of a “Le Mans type shark fin” on the rear window which extends to literally cut through the imposing rear wing.

Le Mans type shark fin

Also there luminous signature has been modified, with the two front wheels having been replaced by two very thin ones bars that look like they were laser cut. The light functions of the rear lights have been moved to three vertical segments on the side rails and central spine, as on the hypercar engaged in the WEC World Championship and from Le Mans.

Alpine records at Pikes Peak

Alpine at Pikes Peak has the goal of grabbing the category record in the famous uphill time trial. The pilot drives the 500 HP A110R to conquer the American peaks Raphaël Astier.

Pikes Peak is scheduled for June 25, 2023

The winner of FIA R-GT Cup 2022 with the A110 Rally he will carry out the first practice session initially in the Drôme and then into Val Thorens. With already four participations in the race behind him, the French driver will start with the team for Colorado Springs, where the final preparations are scheduled in anticipation of June 25, 2023.

Alpine A110 Pikes Peak Alpine A110 Pikes Peak side Alpine A110 Pikes Peak front splitter Alpine A110 Pikes Peak rear wing Alpine A110 Pikes Peak front Alpine A110 Pikes Peak road test Alpine 110 Pikes Peak

Alpine 110 Pikes Peak DATA SHEET

Chassis

Type: Aluminum monocoque

Safety: Multipoint roll-bar

Bodywork: Aluminum

Aerodynamics: Front splitter with fins, flat underbody, A110 R underbody, rear fins, A110 R diffuser, rear spoiler, rear wings and rear window with integrated shark fin

Motor

Type: 4 cylinder 1.8l 16s

Location: Rear Center

Power: 500 hp at 7,500 rpm

Control unit: Magneti-Marelli SRG 140

Transmission

Type: Propulsion

Transmission: 3MO 6-speed sequential

Controls: Paddle on the wheel

Differential: Limited Slip Limited Slip

Clutch: Double disc in sintered steel

Axles and suspensions

Suspensions: Double wishbone, coil springs and anti-roll bars

Shock absorbers: ALP Racing Suspension, 3-way adjustable

Front brakes: Ø 355 x 32 mm, Brembo 6-piston calipers

Rear brakes: Ø 300 x 28 mm, Brembo 4-piston calipers

Steering: Electric power steering

Wheels

Rims: Aluminum, 8×17” (front) and 10×18” (rear)

Tyres: Michelin 20-61×17 (front) and 27-65×18 (rear)

Dimensions, weight and capacity

Length / width / height: 4,230 / 1,850 / 1,240 mm

Wheelbase: 2,415mm

Track front / rear: 1,580 / 1,555 mm

Fuel tank: FIA FT3 approved, 25 litres

Weight: Approximately 950 kg

Photo Alpine A110 Pikes Peak

Alpine A110 R test video

Alpine A110 R, the test of the most extreme version

Video Alpine A110 tested on the track

Alpine A110 track test VIDEO

