Alpine renews the range ofA110enhancing the standard equipment for the versions A110, A110 GT and A110 S. The 2024 price list debutsA110 R Turinia new variant ofA110 R equipped with circles 18″ GT Race. This version, inspired by the Col de Turinifamous mountain pass in the Southern French Alps on the route of Monte Carlo Rallyit is even sportier.

Alpine A110, A110 GT and 110 S

In the new A110 range, the engine 1.8 turbo with 252 HP remains unchanged in the basic versions. The French brand’s strategy focuses on enriching the already good chassis with new components. For example, the versions include 18-inch Serac alloy wheels as standard, i 320 mm Brembo brakes and extra interior details like the sports pedal set.

Alpine A110 S

The next version in the range is the GT which, again on the base frame, adds an engine mapping from 300 HP18-inch black diamond-cut Grand Prix alloy wheels, Focal audio system, photochromic interior mirror and heated seats.

The cockpit of the A110 S

The intermediate setup, called S, is positioned above the GT. In addition to the features mentioned, it includes the frame “Sport” – with a sportier 300 HP engine map and semi-slick tires (optional) – a aerodynamic kit specific, 18″ forged Fuchs alloy wheels and black boomerang headlights.

Alpine A110 R Turini

The new A110 R Turini version, derived from theA110 Rjoins the A110 range with aluminum rims 18” GT Race Matte Black.

Alpine A110 R Turini

This special version was developed on the basis of the A110 R, with an engine from 300 HP and 340 Nmthanks to which it reaches speeds of up to more 280 km/h on the track.

Alpine A110 R VIDEO

The A110 R Turini is also lighter, thanks to some components carbon coming from Formula 1, such as front blade, bonnet, side skirts, rear wing, diffuser and engine cover.

Price, how much does the A110 cost

The base price of the A110 is 66,300 euros VAT included. The GT and S versions are priced at 77,350 And 79,050 euros respectively. The A110 R Turini costs money 108,000 euros and the A110 R 114,000 euros.

👉 A110: 66,300 euros

👉 A110 GT: 77,350 euros

👉 A110 S: 79,050 euros

👉 A110 R Turini: 108,000 euros

👉 A110 R: 114,000 euros

Photo Alpine A110 R Turini

