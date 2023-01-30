It risks complicating the future of Alpine A110 in Europe. The new European Union homologation rules on general safety standards actually represent a spanner in the works for the French sports car, which sees its life cycle reduced on the European market, just as has already happened with the Toyota GR86. The reason? The new rules require the integration of certain cameras and sensors that allow you to mount i active safety systems on all new models introduced now and on existing cars from July next year. And Alpine does not seem willing to adapt to these measures.

However, this does not mean that the production of the A110 will be completely eliminated, simply the European registrations of the model will be limited and will force the French marque to give greater importance to export markets in the last two years of the sports car’s life. In 2026, in fact, the construction of the A110 will end, as confirmed by the vice president of engineering of Alpine Robert Bonetto: “Our plan is for the A110 to remain in production until 2026, as there is currently growing demand. We are still expanding the European dealer network and in 2022 we sold a third more cars than the previous year. But the car does not meet the new EU GSR2 active safety homologation standards, so our options for European sales will be limited from July 2024. Fit the necessary equipment to the car to meet the standard it would be too expensive and the costs could not be amortized before the end of production”.

There is however a glimmer of positive light for Alpine, who at least will be able to take advantage of a special exemption by the new rules aimed at low-volume car manufacturers, so as to keep at least some examples of the A110 for sale in Europe. “We will rely on this exemption so that we can keep the A110 on sale in its most important European markets until July 2026, and we hope to develop our market presence outside the EU in order to export the rest of our cars and keep a practicable production volume for the factory”concluded Bonetto.