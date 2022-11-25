.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

The Alpine GT is said to be the gateway to the Alpine world – a world of passion, enthusiasm and adrenaline. To go back to reliving these emotions we wanted to get on board the version “gt” of the sports car launched in 2017 which has undergone a slight restylingan exemplary sports car for lightness and agility, “oldschool” that many still like today.

Alpine A110 GT front

The Alpine A110 GT in test

The trial version is theAlpine A110GT A110 with engine 4-cylinder 1.8 turbo 300 hp, automatic transmission Getrag double clutch stewed, 7 reports, rear-wheel Drive And central engineall combined with the trim “Alpine”. The bodywork of the test car is colored “Thunder Grey” and is distinguished by GT badging on the rear and on the door sills.

Characteristic Alpine A110 GT body rear view

The line remains the unmistakable one of the original 1960s berlinetta, from which this modern interpretation draws its inspiration, without spoilers but obviously updated to the present day such as the use of LED lights or the rear diffuser.

Alpine rear script on A110 GT version

The Brembo braking system with 320 mm discs and blue painted four-piston aluminum front calipers.

Brembo front disc brakes on the Alpine A110GT

The GT version adds a more luxurious touch to an already well-stocked package with brown leather sui sports seats Sabelt Sport 2-way adjustable, sports pedal in aluminum and interior fully lined in microfiber with orange stitching and with the option “Microfibre Pack”.

Sabelt Alpine A110 GT sports seats

On the dashboard, combined with carbon and aluminum inserts scattered throughout the passenger compartment, there is an audio system with new speakers, including the Focal subwoofer, which is controlled from the 10″ screen of the infotainment system.

Visible “A110 GT” door sill sports steering wheel and driver’s side door trim

Inside, the space for objects is minimal and it is difficult to place something larger than a can: there is a sort of well accessible from the sides of the central tunnel where the USB sockets are located but curiously there is no object drawer and in its place there is a leather bag placed vertically between the seats where gloves and goggles fit.

The central console is beautiful with buttons for selecting forward, reverse and neutral, start and stop and parking buttons

On the rear stands out the extractor that surrounds the sports exhaust, the parking sensors on the bumpers and a camera.

The 4-cylinder 1.8 turbo of the new A110 GT has been improved with 300hp (340 Nm of torque) delivered at a higher engine speed (6,300 rpm) and can count on a Twin-Scroll turbine and an air/water intercooler. Reaches maximum speed with the seventh report of the transmission which in addition to the extension is also of power.

The 300 hp 1,800 engine of the Alpine A110 GT

HOW IS IT GOING?

To understand how it goes during the test I essentially focused on trim, brakes, engine, gearbox to understand the response in a semi-sports, not extreme use. For this he was chosen for the test a mountain path with curves, hairpin bends to try extensions, insertions, cornering and braking (downhill).

Alpine A110 GT cornering with Track mode

As soon as you sit down, you find yourself in a decidedly low position inside a passenger compartment that is top-notch in terms of finishes on the leather and seats. The leather sports steering wheel with light blue stitching is very nice.

The paddles for changing gears in manual mode are fixed on the steering column.

Through the red button on the steering wheel I try the three driving modes “Normal”, “Sport” and “track“, opting for the latter to have a more reactive and ready car: the graphics on the dashboard change but also the accelerator and gear response are exceptional with a more aggressive exhaust sound especially when releasing with the typical and pleasant exhaust explosions obtained with a post-injection. The sound is emphasized in the cabin by the audio system.

Dashboard graphics in Track mode on the Alpina A110 GT

The suspension calibration is excellent, which on this “GT” version are pleasant through the bends with an excellent compromise on bumpy surfaces despite a very small tire shoulder.

The Getrag dual-clutch gearbox is very fast and confirms its declared 260 milliseconds for changing from one gear to another. This Alpine A110 is really fun and never seems to get tired even when you push it to its limit when entering and cornering, thanks to its low weight, slightly higher than 1,100kg and with a weight distribution with 44% ant. 56% posts.

The Alpine A110 GT offers great grip when cornering and remarkable progression when exiting.

Very good on mixed terrain, it transmits enormous power when exiting corners. In alternating very tight curves when you need to turn the steering wheel a lot without taking your hands off the spokes, it becomes difficult to reach the fixed paddles on the column. In Track mode you can hear the activation of the exhaust valve and the different sensitivity of the ESC (Electronic Stability Control) which we also deactivated to enjoy some power oversteer.

The “sporty” driving pleasure aboard the Alpine A110 GT is great, especially in “Track” mode.

Reduced weight and quality of the braking system make it pleasant even in repeated braking. We stressed it downhill with continuous pounding on the brake pedal between one bend and another: it never showed signs of warming up or fading.

The lateral livery of the Alpine A110 GT is very beautiful

Child’s play… I won’t deny that, on a safe square with a not particularly adherent surface, we had fun (together as usual snack buddy) to carry out a few “rounds” with an easily achievable power oversteer once the stability and traction control has been deactivated. Obviously the “launch control” was also tested, a procedure for starting from a standstill for a 0-100 km/h from 4.2 seconds and its particular sound thanks to the exclusion of a cylinder.

On board the Alpine A110 GT it is particularly comfortable that you would never get off!

👉 Alpine A110 GT prices, how much does it cost?

👉 Alpine A110 GT TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

New Alpine A110 S and A110 GT car

– Driving precision and road holding

– Feeling with the car

– Engine sound and performance

– Brakes – Fixed position of the paddles on the steering column

– Awkward USB sockets

– Absence of glove compartments in the passenger compartment

