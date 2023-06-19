The new Alpine platform intended for the production of the French brand’s next electric sports car it will host the construction of other models as well. Word of Luca De Meo, CEO of the Renault Group, who first of all provided an important detail: the first fully electric sports car by Alpine will see the light, a scenario that cannot be taken for granted after the French brand had canceled partnership with Lotus for the joint creation of a new high-performance EV.

Assured future

“We had a long discussion, but in the end we decided to build our own platform“, declared De Meo to the microphones of Autocar. The number one of the Renault group therefore confirmed that Alpine will build more than one model on this same platform, without revealing, however, whether the new planned architecture will extend to something more than simple high-performance sports models: we will certainly know more next June 26, when the company’s Investor Day takes place.

Evolving range

It was recently the CEO of Alpine, Laurent Rossi, who broadly outlined how and with what timing the range of the French brand will develop: they will be launched five new cars in five years, starting with the A290 hot hatch based on the Renault 5 next year, followed by the GT X-Over compact SUV expected for 2025 and an electric sports car in 2026, while in the following years there will be room for two new larger SUVs, mainly destined to the US market.

pros and cons

The decision of the Renault group to proceed independently with the creation of the new platform it will therefore increase costs for what will be a niche product, designed to replace the A110 coupe. On the other hand, De Meo’s announcement that more than one new model will be born on this new architecture will at least help cover part of these extra expenses. We’ll see if in hindsight there will be more the advantages or disadvantages resulting from the separation from Lotus. “There was no friction with it, simply because everyone thought this was the best ending – concluded DeMeo – That doesn’t mean we won’t have opportunities to work together again.”