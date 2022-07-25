On the occasion of the Formula 1 Alpine French GP shows the prototype of his first electric car, the A110 E-ternité. The arrival of Luca de Meo and the announcement of a 100% electric Alpine range allowed to give a clear direction to the work of the teams and also an opportunity to work on electric vehicles with a experimental approach. In developing this electric car, the challenge was to confirm the strengths of the thermal version in an electric key (balance between performance and agility).

Alpine A110 electric battery, motor

On the electric Alpine i battery modules (60 kWh of total capacity) are the same as those of Mégane E-Tech Electricbut to obtain an optimal distribution of the masses and to house the twelve modules battery, casings (functional enclosures) for specific batteries had to be designed for the A110 and the internal architecture adapted. So they were placed four modules at the front and eight at the rear. The engine also derives from those used by Renault, with 178 kW (242 HP) of power e 300 Nm of torque.

Alpine A110 electric E-ternité

Despite the addition of these twelve modules, the total weight of the Alpine A110 E-ternité remains particularly light, with an increase of only 258 kg thanks to the low mass of all batteries (392 kg). The electric A110 clicks 0 to 100k / in 4.5 seconds and reaches the maximum speed of 250 km / h. The autonomy guaranteed by the 60 kWh battery is 420 km in WLTP.

Alpine A110 electric drive electric motor

On the electric Alpine to get rid of the acceleration compromise 0-100 / maximum speed and from the race to electric KWs that require large batteries, one has been added to the Group’s “standard” motor innovative transmission.

No transmissions were available in the Group that would allow Alpine engineers to meet the specifications of the A110 E-ternité. The will was to find a pleasant and efficient transmission without gaps in torquebut also light and not bulky.

Alpine A110 electric E-ternité

A transmission within the Group has been studied, together with Alpine’s transmission supplier, in a version a double clutch (DCT) with electronic drive as on the thermal A110, but with clutches sized for high torques. The double clutch solution allows to have no torque gaps, while remaining compact and light.

Alpine A110 electric features architecture

The Alpine team has also shown all its ingenuity with the electronic systemmaking a cross between two electronic architectures, although separated by a decade. This graft ofarchitecture E / E it has proved to be a success, as it allows to maintain the functionality of the thermal A110, adding at the same time the new performances of the electric world, and not only, such as the overtake function or the possibility of having two batteries communicate.

Alpine A110 electric E-ternité architecture

To ensure communication between the two systems, it has been planned a single electronic control unit (ECU). This innovation offers new opportunities for simplification of architectures and continuous improvement throughout the product life cycle.

Alpine A110 electric E-ternité as it is

The A110 E-ternité also offers much more, with new equipment developed simultaneously by Alpine engineers. For a long time now, requests have been coming in for one A110 convertible. Alpine has thus decided to add another challenge. The difficulty was, first of all, in finding the solution to quickly integrate the “Convertibility” of the structure of the Alpine A110.

Front view of the electric A110 E-ternité

Alpine engineers therefore came up with a simple and light solution, without affecting the stiffness of the A110 as standard, with the two roof shells injected with recycled carbon. A component designed and built entirely within the Group.

Alpine engineering wanted to develop a vehicle that was as beautiful as it is efficient. The cockpit also had to reflect this intent. The team was thus able to combine the needs of design with the requirements of electronic architecture.

The cockpit of the electric A110 E-ternité

The solution? The wiring was carried out directly on the dashboard, thus being able to use the same computer as an interface.

Alpine A110 electric data sheet E-ternité

Motor / e-Motor: MR18 215kW / 320Nm 6AM 178kW / 300Nm Transmission DCT 7 Getrag DW30 Alpine DCT 2 Relationships 7 2 You look for Forged aluminum Front: 7.5J18 / Post: 8.5J18 Forged aluminum Front: 7.5J18 / Post: 8.5J18 Tires Front: 215/40 R18 – Rear: 245/40 R18 Front: 215/40 R18 – Rear: 245/40 R18 Front end Double triangle C / O A110 ICE Rear axle Double triangle C / O A110 ICE – reinforced lower arm Suspensions Front: 47 N / mm / Rear: 90 N / mm Front: 50 N / mm / Rear: 130 N / mm Anti-roll bar Front: 106 daN.m / ° / Post: 29.8 daN.m / ° Front: 106 daN.m / ° / Post: 29 daN.m / ° Shock absorbers I send Ohlins AND AND T4VS T4VS / Alpine interface / SWEET 200 Battery SO 60 kWh / 200 kW MVODM 1,120 kg 1.378 kg Alpine A110 electric data sheet E-ternité

Alpine A110 electric differences A110 petrol

ALPINE A110 – THERMAL A110 E-TERNITE Maximum torque 320/340 Nm 300Nm Maximum power 215/221 kW 178kW Acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h 4.4s / 4.2s Up to 4.5 s Full speed 260/280 km / h Up to 250 km / h 1000 m FROM 22.8 / 22.4 s 23.7 s Curb weight 1,120 kg 1,378 kg (target 1,320 kg) Ant / post distribution 43/57 42/58 WLTP 550 420 (BCB LR / 470) Alpine A110 electric differences A110 petrol

Photo Alpine A110 electric E-ternité

Alpine A110 video tested on the track

Alpine A110 track test VIDEO

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 Alpine electric EV with Lotus

👉 Alpine A110 features and prices

👉 Alpine, history and victories in rallies and on the track

👉 Alpine A110, road and track test

👉 Read all the news about Alpine Renault

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK