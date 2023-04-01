Alpine is also present at the 2023 edition of Art Paris. At the modern and contemporary art show that is taking place in the French capital these days, the Renault group brand has unveiled its creation born from the collaboration with the artist Arne Quinze: the work, called “Metamorphosis”, sees an A110 set in the center of an organic structure made up of aluminum and LEDs and mounted on a floating podium so that it appears to levitate.

The role of nature

“This work is the result of an exciting dialogue with Alpine to imagine an unprecedented form that represents what the magic of racing means to me: speed and the fusion between driver and car, between man and technology, between speed and nature – commented Arne Quinze – I am convinced that it is by looking at nature that the most technical solutions are found, this is what I wanted to represent here”. According to the artist’s thought, when the car is moving it begins to live and becomes almost vegetablebringing out a sort of harmony with nature.

Trio of works of art

It’s about the third collaboration which Alpine completes in as many consecutive years of Art Paris: in 2022 it had unveiled the A110 Sastruga, created with the Obvious collective, which had acted as a bridge between the brand’s tradition and modernity thanks to the use of AI and algorithms to create an original and visionary artistic car, while the previous year the collaboration with Felipe Pantone had been focused on color thanks to the painting work done completely by hand by the artist.

A sensational art car

“For this third collaboration at Art Paris, Arne Quinze has been able to establish a dialogue between technique and creation in a sensational art car that takes us into a future we dream about so much – the words of Laurent Rossi, CEO of Alpine – His work reflects ours ambitious goal: create a car that is one with movement. This is the meaning of our partnership with Art Paris: to inspire us by supporting and contributing to the development of contemporary art talents”. We remind you that the 2023 edition of Art Paris, which can count on 134 prestigious exhibitors from 25 countries, will close its doors tomorrow.