Alpine is already planning their future in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship when the all-new LMDh arrives and Fernando Alonso’s name is the hottest.

Currently the French team is fighting for the 2022 title with the old A480-Gibson LMP1 driven by Nicolas Lapierre, André Negrao and Matthieu Vaxivière, but will no longer field it from next year, opting for a transition season in LMP2 waiting for it to arrive. the next generation prototype in 2024.

There we will discuss various things together with the Signatech Team, which currently manages the endurance branch of the Renault sports brand, including driver training.

Alonso is certainly the most coveted man, both for his experience and versatility that led him to already win the WEC and Le Mans titles with Toyota, but also for a strong bond with the transalpine team.

# 36 Alpine Elf Team Alpine A480 – Gibson by Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere

“We had already discussed this last year when we were in talks to renew the contract for 2022,” Laurent Rossi, head of Alpine told Motorsport.com.

“We are talking about the fact that Fernando is a legend of the sport, but also of the Renault Group; for us he is the Champion and he will have a place on the LMDh when and if he decides to change championship, it is his team”.

“Currently we have decided to undertake this program, by doing it we have also thought of him”.

Podium P1, # 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Obviously, the Asturian will not be the only one involved in the project, but we will also have to understand what future the Alpine youngsters who are currently working on single-seaters will have.

Among these there is a lot of talk about Oscar Piastri ready to move to F1, but let’s not forget that Jack Doohan, Olli Caldwell (F2), Caio Collet and Victor Martins (F3) also run in the minor categories with ambitions to reach the circus.

“We will use our heads in the choice of drivers, certainly the LMDh program will create an alternative opportunity for our young people who are in F2 and F3”, explains Rossi.

“Before reaching F1 they would have other opportunities to train; the reserve role for F1 is one, but soon we will have the LMDh and we are convinced that we can manage the situation better than in the past, when we had many young people and very few places to let them compete “.