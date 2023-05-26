Alpine was the absolute protagonist of a weekend dedicated to passion in Dieppe. The French sports brand has brought to its home a series of cars that have made the history of the brand and has also offered a vision of what the future will be with the new A290_β electric show car which for the first time has traveled the streets around to the historic headquarters of the car manufacturer founded by Jean Rédélé.

Alpine’s new show car

With its electric motor and design inspired by the Alps, it has been able to bring the mountains into the city. In the streets of Dieppe, in the presence of many fans of the brand, this electric sports show-car marks Alpine’s entry into a new era and intends to usher in a new way of experiencing electric sportiness. Spectators were able to discover the A290_β, displayed on the city’s waterfront lawn and its unprecedented three-seater configuration that places the driver at the center of the Alpine sporty driving experience.

Alpine models present

With this worthy heir to the Alpine racing cars, all the prerequisites were in place for a unique show. The presence of the show-car made it possible to reaffirm once again the strong and ambitious commitment of the brand to sustainable sportiness which will materialize in the coming series models. An ephemeral museum, organized on the Dieppe meadows, welcomed visitors with an exhibition of about 20 historic cars that made Alpine famous in rallies from the 1960s to today. Also on display is the Alpenglow concept car which foreshadows the future of Alpine, both in the world of racing and production cars, and which heralds a possible new solution with hydrogen combined with the internal combustion engine.

The protagonists in Dieppe

The limited series A110 San Remo 73 was proudly exhibited on the square in front of the museum next to the illustrious ancestor. The Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé was also represented over the weekend. In a specially dedicated space, visitors were able to find out more about the activities that take place inside, with discussions and workshops conducted by experts present on site. After the official inauguration on Saturday, the A290_ β opened a procession of vintage and modern cars with demos conducted at full speed along the seafront.