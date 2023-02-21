Philippe Krief was appointed Engineering and Product Performance Director and General Manager of Alpine. The new assignment will be effective starting March 6, when Krief will also join the French brand’s Management Committee: he will report directly to Laurent Rossi, who is Alpine’s CEO. Krief’s task will be to contribute his experience to what the French automaker itself defines as a “unprecedented product plan for the next few years”.

Krief’s resume speaks for itself: after graduating from the Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Techniques Avancées university, Alpine’s new Engineering and Product Performance Director worked for Michelin and the Fiat Group, before continuing his professional career with companies of the caliber of Ferraris and Maseratis and to subsequently land in Alfa Romeo. But from the Biscione here is the return to the Prancing Horse, where he has held the position of Engineering Director since June 2016: among the main projects he has worked on in his career we mention the Ferrari 458 and Alfa Romeo Giulia. In his new position at Alpine, Krief will be responsible for strengthen teams of the two departments that she will lead at a turning point in the brand’s history: Robert Bonetto, Alpine Engineering Director, and Sovany Ang, Product Performance Director, will report directly to Krief, as well as remaining members of Alpine’s Steering Committee.

“I am very pleased that Philippe Krief is joining our beautiful and dynamic Alpine team – commented Laurent Rossi – His long-time experience in the high-end and sports car sector it will be an asset for the brand and will allow us to create a rich and promising range of products to achieve our ambitious goals, especially on new markets. It is very important for Alpine to prepare in the best conditions for this turning point in its history.”