Reinventing the models of the past in a post-modern key and with 100% electric engines. Renault seems to have embarked on a very specific path to revitalize part of its former range: it first touched the iconic 5, in Paris instead it was the turn of the 4ever. The latter is still a retro-inspired concept car for now, due to debut as a production version in 2024. Meanwhile, Renault Group Executive Vice President of Design Laurens van der Ackerhe told of the birth of this project, but not only.

“We have the ability to reinvent our icons in this way with the energy transition and make them relevant again. When cars go electric risk being trivialbut thanks to these models this is not the case – his words reported by Autocar – There are still two years left to see the 4ever in its final version, but a good half of the car is essentially very close to production, from the lights to the cockpit. It was not easy to give new life to this car, compared to the 5 it was more laborious. The original was not a nice car! People didn’t buy it for the beauty. It took an extra effort ”. Van der Acker then explained how the advent of the electrical technology was decisive: “We couldn’t have made this car with an ICE engine. We would have needed a big front overhang, the wheels couldn’t have been that big, the turning radius would have been affected ”.

The Renault group’s executive vice president of design then also focused on Alpine and Dacia. “De Meo says Alpine should be a cross between Ferrari and Tesla, which is very ambitious. The concept will be a source of inspiration for all the Alpines that will arrive: light, very sexy, hi-tech, something close to racing that excites “, explained about the Alpenglow, exhibited by the French brand at the Paris Motor Show. As for Dacia, however, he focused on the evolution of design: “Dacia is a wonderful brand and always in step with the times. It is what you need and no more. The essential is there and now we give it new life with one more outdoor spirit. Before, the focus was on price, and there was no aspiration. The outdoor spirit gives the possibility to create a Jeep or a Land Rover but at affordable prices “.