It will take advantage of the technical platform of the Megane E-Tech Electric, with a 215 Hp engine that transfers power to the front wheels

The Alpine within the Renault group represents sportiness as well as the connection with the world of racing. The brand is laying the foundations for the transition to electric mobility, which should take place by 2025. One of the first models to see the light should be the Alpine 5that is the “peppery” version of the battery-powered Renault 5.

Power and technical specifications – As reported by AutoExpress, who interviewed executive vice president of engineering, Gilles le Borgne, the Alpine 5 should be equipped with a 218 hp electric motor positioned at the front. This is the same unit that powers the Megane E-Tech Electric; in fact, the two cars share the same Cmf-EV platform. This electric unit is expected to go from 0 to 100km / h in about six seconds. It should be powered by a 52 kWh battery with a mileage of approximately 320 km. See also Alpine skiing Benjamin Alexander wants to be a role model for other Jamaican winter athletes at the Olympics

sportier – The Alpine 5 will obviously have a sportier setting than its “sister” Renault 5. The set-up will therefore be completely revised, however the MacPherson scheme at the front and multi-link at the rear should be maintained. The Cmf-EV in fact shares many components with the Cmf-B platform that supports the current Clio.

A new electric course – The Apine 5 will join the recently announced GT X-Over crossover, which should arrive in 2025, and a sporty replacement version of the A110 that will be developed together with Lotus.

February 10 – 13:41

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Alpine #details #peppered #version #electric #Renault