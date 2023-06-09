A new era

Protagonist of endurance races since 2013, Alpine renews and reaffirms its love for competitions by entering the top category of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, the Hypercar. The A424_β inaugurates this new chapter by drawing on the heritage gained in racing in terms of experience and tradition by drawing on the DNA of the brand. Its design reveals the stylistic cues of future series models. Thanks to the LMDh regulation, this prototype highlights the sporting nature of Alpine and embodies its ambitions in a category in which it will challenge the names of the most famous brands in motorsport.

An evocative name

With its design, the A424_β reaffirms the brand’s DNA and foreshadows its future. The name A424_β is a symbol of this: the terminology of the A followed by three digits starting with 4, respects the tradition of Alpine’s winning Endurance cars, 24 echoes the 24 Hours of Le Mans and 2024, and β denotes the final stage before of the launch. The A424_β is the emblem of Alpine elegance and sportiness. A true work of automotive art, it heralds Alpine’s future light signature on an extraordinarily bold and assertive front end, while the rear reveals two exceptionally eye-catching A-shaped arrows. The triangular motif that symbolizes Alpine’s snowflakes also shines through on the retractable fins and rear wing.

In the cockpit, the pilot it settles within a refined, elegant and smooth body, similar to that of a road-going supercar. The flanks are also inspired by Alpenglow, Alpine’s manifesto, which embodies the fascinating future of the brand’s production and competition models.

Introducing our Alpine A424 Beta, 2024 can’t come soon enough! We are thrilled to be joining the Hypercar grid from next season and to be fighting in such a competitive @FIAWEC field! #AlpineRacing #WEC @alpinecars pic.twitter.com/9aVRbCNMQP — Alpine Racing (@AlpineRacing) June 9, 2023

The product of close collaboration between the Alpine and Oreca teams, this LMDh prototype sets the A-arrow brand on the road to automotive and sporting excellence. @SignatechAlpine #AlpineEnduranceTeam #AlpineRacing #WEC pic.twitter.com/KJ1rcZJxVD — Alpine Racing (@AlpineRacing) June 9, 2023

The words of Laurent Rossi

Alpine CEO, Laurent Rossithus welcomed the new born of the transalpine team: “Today we present the Alpine A424_βthe forerunner of our Hypercar designed to challenge very big opponents starting next year. True to our values, this new prototype bears the A-arrow mark (arrow, ed) into the future while following in the footsteps of our creations, starting with Alpenglow and A290_β. The Alpine A424_β is bold, elegant and distinctive, with its iconic and emblematic design. It embodies our present and our future thanks to the involvement and investment of our designers in its development”.