Just a little faster to 100 than the BMW M3 Competition and just a little slower than the BMW M3 xDrive, that’s the new Alpina B3. The 3-series recently received a facelift and because Alpina is now a fully-fledged part of BMW, the breeder can immediately start working with the new designs. The top speed is still an Alpina-worthy 300+ km/h.

The Alpina B3 facelift now has 495 hp (+33 hp) and 730 Nm (+30 Nm). The sedan goes to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and the Touring in 3.7 seconds. The top speeds are 305 and 302 km/h respectively. Power still comes from a 3.0-litre inline six.

The Alpina B3 facelift gets the same fresh interior as the renewed 3-series, but with the additions of Alpina. New BMW Individual colors are now available for the exterior, such as Melbourne Red, Brooklyn Gray and Skyscraper Grey.

What is the Alpina B3 again?

It’s a piece of cake for most readers, but in case you’re wondering why the internet is so eager to watch this strange 3 series, here’s a little explanation. Alpina is a tuner that has been very good friends with BMW from the start. So good, in fact, that they previously received half-finished BMWs that they were allowed to finish themselves to sell under the Alpina brand.

Alpinas are the more subtle alternatives to the M models. They are bloody fast, but put less focus on a pronounced appearance and they are usually a bit more comfortable. A much better one Autobahn-cruiser than an Alpina you will not find. If cornering behavior is the goal, then there is the BMW M3.

Alpina D3 facelift is also new, but not more powerful

The Alpina D3 also underwent the rejuvenation, although the German brand found this diesel soon enough. The power of the six-cylinder remains 355 hp and the torque remains at 538 Nm. The Dutch prices for the models are not yet known.