It is clear that the name that is most popular in Real Madrid's circle ahead of the summer market is Kylian Mbappé, especially now that the Frenchman has confirmed his departure from PSG. However, as we have announced for months on 90min, the striker considered by many to be the best on the planet is not Florentino Pérez's only objective for the summer, the president has other names on the list, one of them Alphonso Davies, who is close to signing with the 14-time European champion team.
From Spain it has been confirmed in the last few hours that through his entourage the Canadian full-back would have a 100% closed agreement with the team from the capital, this in sporting and salary terms, being so, now the footballer is waiting for that Real Madrid reaches an agreement with Bayern Munich for the sale of the left-back and it is speculated that the price of the footballer could be around 50 million euros.
All the drama that has been going on within Bayern for more than a year has led the player to make the decision to step away from the club and rebuild his career in Spain, thus ruling out the option of Manchester City. Everything is geared up for the reinforcement to close, starting with the German team's need to sell the defender, who aims to be the second merengue reinforcement after Endrick.
