The Canadian team got its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and after 38 years they will return to a World Cup as leaders of the Concacaf qualifier, after obtaining 28 points in 13 commitments in the absence of a match against Panama on the date 14.
With this, the emotion of hundreds of Canadians overflowed and one of them was the Bayern Munich player, Alphonso Davisthe skillful winger could not appear for the call with the country of the maple leaf due to a myocarditis that left him out of the activity on this FIFA Date.
The soccer player made a Twitch broadcast where he burst into tears at the end of the match between Canada and Jamaica, where his nation thrashed its rivals 4-0 to obtain its pass to the World Cup.
“It’s been a wonderful and incredible journey that we started from 2019, we only lost one game and now we are in the World Cup, it’s just incredible that we will be there.”
– Alfonso Davis.
Canada’s only qualification for a World Cup had been in 1986, when Mexico hosted and gave up a spot to another Concacaf team; After 36 years, the team at John Herdmann He has excited the Canadian people with his second participation in the highest soccer event after his arrival at the men’s technical direction in 2018.
