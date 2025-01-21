The soap opera is over. Real Madrid already considers lost the opportunity to acquire the services of Alphonso Daviesleft back of Bayern Munich, who has rejected the latest offer made by the merengue club to stay in Germany. Fiasco in the Santiago Bernabéu offices, where work is now frenetic to close plan B: recover Miguel Gutiérrez.

As anticipated Brand This Tuesday, the footballer’s agent has completed hard work of constant meetings with both teams and the result is the extension of his client’s contract. According to local media reports, 15 million gross annually have convinced the defender to sign the contract until 2030.

It is the end of an operation in which Madrid had put all its efforts into action. They contacted Bayern last summer, when the Bavarian team valued his man at 50 million euros. The whites, not willing to pay that amount, decided to wait for the end of the current contract, moving forward in the meetings when the six-month margin was up.

The footballer seemed almost tied, but a turn in the negotiations has marked the end in the last few hours… And the second phase of the plan to reinforce the left back has already been activated: Miguel Gutierrez.

The youth player sold to Girona two seasons ago for four million euros has performed at a spectacular level during the last two years and has earned his return. A purchase option reserved by the whites, of eight million euros, would facilitate an operation that would take place at the end of this season.

His arrival opens a three-way competition for the same position: the questioned Mendy, the thriving Fran García or the proven Miguel Gutiérrez will have to fight among themselves to win the position… unless one of them leaves the squad this summer.