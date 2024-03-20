Alphonso Davies seems to be one of the big bombs on the market. The player has been thinking about leaving Bayern Munich for months and after ruling out the Premier League, everything indicates that his future will be in the capital of Spain with Real Madrid. The team that is still the Bundesliga champion has made its efforts to retain the Canadian, the most recent a public ultimatum demanding a response from the full-back, who in reality remains calm awaiting his transfer.
As reports that beyond the statements of the Munich management, the player is clear that continuing in Germany is not what he wants for his career, he wants new challenges and there is only one place that interests him, the white house of Real Madrid. Thus, the source already affirms that the left-wing sprinter will sign with those from the Iberian capital as soon as the season ends, since there is no way to renew with the Munich team.
With Davies as determined as he is, the movement is now in the hands of Florentino Pérez, as he knows that negotiating with the Bayern Munich board is never easy and perhaps the purchase of Alphonso is as or more complex than the transfer of Lewandowski to Barcelona Two years ago.
The information states that there is a significant disparity in valuations, while in Munich they consider a price of 70 million euros, the whites will not pay more than 40, this being the case, there is a gap of 30 million euros that they will have to negotiate at the table.
