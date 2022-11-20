2022 for the Faenza team fell short of expectations on the eve. The team captained by Franz Tost was often on the margins of the center group, suffering from a lack of competitiveness of the AT03 compared to the fierce competition, especially at medium-low distances. However, there are several reasons behind AlphaTauri’s difficult world championship campaign, including problems with the braking system, exploded in all their evidence in the month of October. “The front discs petrified at the last attempt. I had no brakes in the last corner. The whole ride was wasted. Every time I touched the brakes, my tires locked up.” Thus spoke Pierre Gasly interviewed by SkySportF1 at the end of the Suzuka qualifying sessions, commenting on a recurring brake problem, which led the Frenchman to complain openly on the radio even on Saturday in Austin.

Jonathan EddolsChief Race Engineer of the Italian team, was interviewed during the latest episode of Tech Talk, the technical study program produced by Formula 1, explaining the dynamics of what he suffered and the countermeasures adopted: “We had some problems in some appointments. In simple wordswe tried running the brakes at a higher temperature because, if they stay too cold, the coefficient of friction presents a characteristic curve that is difficult for the pilots to manage. Carbon brakes are designed to work at high temperatures, so when you leave the pits they are cold and don’t work particularly well. For example, in the wet races, where we struggled a bit, we tried to exploit them at higher temperatures, while also introducing a new material which guarantees us more bite when it’s new. For Brazil we have prepared other modifications to take another step to help the riders. For the next year we have some major changes in the works in this area”.

The AT03 protagonist of the season finale is therefore already equipped with a new friction material, capable of guaranteeing a better grip of the caliper on the disc already at low temperatures, waiting for more massive interventions on the car for next season. However, Eddols revealed how the team is also approaching the heating of the system differently during the launch lap: “By leveraging the data collected, we are educating the drivers on how to better manage the brakes on the lap out of the pits: use the DRS, reach high speeds and then brake violently to bring the system up to temperature. Obviously this contradicts what you would normally do with the tyres, so as always in Formula 1 it’s a compromise.” Indeed, an aggressive driving style right from the launch lap, dotted with sudden braking, prematurely stresses the tires during the delicate warm-up phase, without neglecting that part of the heat developed by the brakes continues to be transferred to the tyres. Brake management therefore continues to be a delicate exercise in current Formula 1, although it often does not emerge to the outside spectator, a field in which AlphaTauri continues to gain useful experience to be put to good use in 2023.