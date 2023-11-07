Las Vegas, AlphaTauri ties up with…Gundam

L’AlphaTauri announces a special collaboration with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. for an extraordinary event that will see Gundam line up on the Formula 1 grid at the next Las Vegas Grand Prix. This is precisely the franchise created in 1979 by Yoshiyuki Tomino which gave birth to the genre real robot. Throughout the week, Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will show off the new decals of the RX-78-2 and XVX-016 Aerial on the headrests of their cars.

It’s not just a simple sponsorship

This collaboration with Gundam stands out as much more than a simple sponsorship agreement and will encompass exciting activations during the Grand Prix that will remain etched in the memories of fans. Beyond the graphics on the cars, supporters will be able to admire impressive Gundam statues, almost three meters high, set up at the team’s facilities and a promotional video starring Tsunoda in a Gundam racing suit. In honor of this synergy, a one-of-a-kind Perfect-Grade Unleashed example of the RX-78-2 Gundam Mobile Suit will be on display, featuring exclusive AlphaTauri decals and colors (for display only).

Farghaly’s words

“Gundam, one of the world’s most enduring science fiction franchises, has always touched the hearts of international fans with its themes of heroism, resilience and overcoming great obstacles, mirroring in fiction the real challenges that F1 drivers encounter at every turn. competition”, said Karim Farghaly, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America. “The collaboration with AlphaTauri was born from the shared vision and commitment to making the Gundam experience unforgettable at the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, an event that promises to be full of meaning for both F1 enthusiasts and Gundam followers”.

Wrabetz’s words

“Gundam is a globally loved franchise, with a following of fans in every corner of the planet. We enthusiastically captured the spirit of Gundam and are proud to have it as a partner for the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix,” said Fabian Wrabetz, Director of Marketing and Communication at Scuderia AlphaTauri. “This collaboration promises to be an unforgettable one, with a series of initiatives both on and off the track that promise to elevate the fan experience to a new and stimulating level, in a unique mix of fun and enthusiasm”.