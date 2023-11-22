AlphaTauri one step away from the ‘third chapter’

It is no longer a mystery that, from next season, the AlphaTauri will undergo a real revolution as regards the team nameeven if no official information has yet been received on what it could be new name of the house in Faenza. In 2006, the year of its debut in F1, the team participated in the world championship as ‘Red Bull’ until the change to the current AlphaTauri starting from the 2020 season. In 2024, therefore, there will be a third phase. But what will the name be?

Stronger bond with Red Bull?

As mentioned no official announcements have yet been received, even if the first rumors arrived after the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The intention would not be to unite the team’s name exclusively with the new US sponsors, but to find an original alternative, like the one with ‘Toro Rosso’. Specifically, according to the latest rumors, the team could be called ‘Racing Bulls’in order to maintain a strong relationship with Red Bull, owner of the team: “The identity is that of Toro Rosso and will once again be closer to the Red Bull family – explained the CEO Peter Bayer to autosport.com – then the naming rights will be decided with the partners. We will change the team name, the identity, the logo, everything. There will be a complete relaunch and rebranding. The team name and identity were decided by the shareholders. I have to carry it around without being able to share it, and it’s very difficult!”

Closer to the US market

The name, therefore, could be that of ‘Racing Bulls’, although next to the latter there could be i new US partnersin order to further strengthen the team’s high profile in the United States, also made possible thanks to the figure of Daniel Ricciardo in the docu-series ‘Drive to Survive’: “We are on the right track – he added – and since we are doing very well especially in the United States, we found two companies that like each other. We had a very positive meeting with these two great new partners. They got along very well and worked together straight away. We asked ourselves: when will we announce it? What will we do? We said to ourselves that this is the way it normally works, we have the FIA ​​entry list and the livery presentation, and then they had some ideas. They did so much brainstorming that I got very scared! They have very big ideas. They think bigger, more than we would have dared to think“. The publication of the new name of AlphaTauri could come to mid-Decemberperiod in which the FIA will present the list of participants for the 2024 season.

Not just AlphaTauri

Furthermore, next year another team will also change its name: it is Sauber, which at the end of this world championship will conclude its partnership withAlfa Romeo. While waiting for Audi’s entry starting from 2026, the most plausible rumors are linked to the return of the Sauber also in terms of denomination, together with a commercial partner such as Stakers: “Confirmation will come 5 minutes after the FIA ​​has published the list of entries – declared the Team Principal Alessandro Alunni Well done – all our declarations are ready from November 2nd. Of course we don’t want to spoil anything, but we are ready to announce the team name and the chassis name. We have existing partners, of course, and we are also looking to broaden the scope of sponsorship deals with our partners. I think we have found a good path, but next year there will not be a single title partner. I think there will be some surprises, especially regarding the name of the chassis.”