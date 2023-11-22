2023 between difficulties and the closing of an era

Under the artificial lights of Abu Dhabi a complex and particular season will be completed for theAlphaTauri, which is currently in eighth place in the Constructors’ standings after having occupied the tenth and last place for a long time. A year that began with the novelty of Nyck de Vries, who then interrupted his adventure in the top series after just 10 GPs and without any points scored. A departure that opened the doors to the return of Daniel Ricciardowho however got injured at the weekend in Zandvoort with a wrist fracture which forced the Faenza house to call a rookie like Liam Lawson, who impressed in his five weekends in the top flight before the Australian’s recovery. Furthermore, an era will end for the team in Abu Dhabi: the test in the United Arab Emirates will be the last of Franz Tost’s career, who will leave F1 and the role of Team Principal. In addition, the race weekend will also be the last one of the team with the current one naming of AlphaTauriwith 2024 seeing the two cars on the track with a different, although still unknown, name.

Ricciardo’s words

A strange season therefore for Ricciardo, who will aim to improve his general classification situation which sees him in 17th place, equal on points with Guanyu Zhou: “Abu Dhabi is a medium downforce track, which makes me more optimistic for the final race – he has declared – however, due to the night-time race schedule, FP2 is the only truly representative session in preparation for qualifying and the race. It’s one of those sessions where FP1 and FP3 are treated as a sort of test, but in your mind you already know what to do for FP2 and qualifying. The last race of the year is always fun and a great place to end the season. The track was changed a couple of years ago and, overall, although the driving experience is improved compared to the past, I don’t feel like it affected the overtaking opportunities, so it didn’t improve the actual racing. This weekend we have some updates and, although I haven’t been with the team all year, I know that one of the main areas they have worked on is to make the car more efficient and less sensitive to aerodynamic drag. Some of these updates have addressed these areas and I know that’s something we want to improve for next year. Overall, if I look at the current year, it’s been fun, albeit for me It was a short season with some obstacles, but I really enjoyed it. I think that, in terms of feeling comfortable in the car and settling in with the team in this short period of time, it went better than I thought it would, and that makes me happy and gives me a lot of enthusiasm for next year. This will be Franz’s last race with the team, which is something considering he has been with us since day one. When I visited the factory for the first time earlier this year, a lot of things had changed since the last time I raced for them, but Franz was a constant presence. It has always been a pleasure to work with him and you have to admire his dedication and desire to winwhich is as strong today as it was when I started working with the team in 2012.”

Tsunoda’s gratitude

The only driver who spent the entire season in AlphaTauri was Yuki Tsunoda, 14th in the standings with 13 points scored. He too, like Ricciardo, wanted to express his thoughts on Tost’s career and on the relationship with him that has developed over the last few years: “I am confident and have good memories of Yas Marinawhere I finished fourth a couple of years ago – has explained – Furthermore, we have made some updates that should help us for the last race, as well as be useful for next year, so it will be important to see the effect they have. Even though we didn’t score points in Las Vegas, neither did Williams, so our fight in the constructors’ championship is still open, with a seven-point gap unchanged. I think it will be key to put everything together throughout the week, extract all the performance from the car and maximize every opportunity. Qualifying will be very important because, even with the latest track configuration, overtaking is not easy. Let’s hope that the car handles well and that the warm conditions will avoid the tire heating problem that affected us so badly in Las Vegas. Franz Tost was the only F1 team boss I worked with. I feel like I’ve fought for him this year and I really want to beat Williams for him in his last race as team principal. I appreciate what he did. Without him I wouldn’t have raced here and without his advice I wouldn’t have made so much progress. I hope we can finish on a high, end the season the way we want and put a smile on his face. I always give one hundred percent effort in every race and I will do the same this weekend too. In Abu Dhabi I will make the most of all the energy I have left.”