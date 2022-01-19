L’AlphaTauri announced the expansion of the collaboration with Fantom in view of the 2022 season. Fantom, one of the fastest and most ecological smart contract platforms in the world, thus becomes the global partner of the team from Faenza.

As stated in the press release, “as well as on the nose and on the Halo of the new AT03, theThe Fantom logo will also be present on the helmets and caps of both of our riders, brand ambassador of the Fantom project“. Pierre Gasly added: “Formula 1 has never shied away from challenges, present or future, and we drivers are always eager to understand in advance how the next step will be taken. I have long been an ardent supporter of cryptocurrencies and the possibilities offered by Fantom are exciting for me“.

These are Yuki’s words Tsunoda: “I am grateful for the opportunity to become part of the Fantom project. I got to know Harry Yeh and the Fantom team last year and immediately felt that their creativity, innovative spirit and tireless work ethic fit our team perfectly. I am thrilled with the projects we have planned for this season“.