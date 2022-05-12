In the Formula 1 paddock, interesting backstories continue to emerge regarding the ‘case’ that sparked a first spark of tension, from a technical and above all regulatory point of view, in the duel between Ferrari And Red Bull for the leadership of the two world rankings. The reference is to the controversy that flared up against the Maranello team following the Pirelli test carried out on 28 April on the Imola track by Carlos Sainz. Between the morning and the afternoon session, the team headed by Mattia Binotto had used two different background specifications of the car, giving rise in the following days in some rival teams – Red Bull above all – some suspicions about some aerodynamic test carried out in secret by the Cavallino team.

The FIA, however, immediately tried to clear the field of discussions, noting that the funds in question had already been used at the Imola Grand Prix and during the pre-season tests in Bahrain. No irregularities were therefore found. Furthermore, one of the funds was damaged: hence the use of two different specifications. But how did Red Bull, which was not present at that test, know about the Ferrari stock? As hypothesized by the German site F1-Insider to do from ‘indicator light’ would have been the sister team of Red Bull, theAlphaTauri. The second Italian team on the grid, which has its headquarters in Faenza, was in fact present on the circuit to take part in the same test session. From here it would start from the request for clarification by Christian Horner’s team to the Federation, which then ended in a stalemate.