The end of the year also marks the official expiry of the contracts of those drivers who will change sides in Formula 1 in 2023. Among these, in what was one of the most surprising transfers on the market, there is also Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman has in fact accepted the Alpine court, which chose him as Fernando Alonso’s replacement after the negative conclusion of the ‘Piastri case’. The 26-year-old from Rouen has thus definitively left the Red Bull family and above all the team Alpha Tauriwhich welcomed and hosted him for many years in the Circus, ever since the team was renamed Toro Rosso.

Excluding the disastrous first half of the 2019 season, held at the wheel of Red Bull, Gasly has in fact always competed with the Faenza team, dragging it to some of the best results in its history. The young French talent conquered three podiums – including theunforgettable victory of Monza 2020 – and led the team to sixth place among the Constructors in the 2021 season.”The time has come to say goodbye – wrote the AlphaTauri in a greeting message addressed to #10 – thank you for the last 6 yearswe built some fantastic memories”. A touching greeting video has also been added to the text which retraces the most exciting and fun moments experienced by Gasly with the Italian team suit.

it’s time for us to say goodbye 💙🤍 thank you @PierreGASLY for the past 6 years, we made some fantastic memories! 👇 — AlphaTauri team (@AlphaTauriF1) December 29, 2022