The third day of the Formula 1 pre-season tests in Bahrain was enlivened, in its dynamics outside the circuit, by the news bounced from Germany of a possible future sale of the AlphaTauri team by the Red Bull family. The Austrian giant, not satisfied with the cost-benefit ratio generated by the junior team from Faenza, would have imposed an ultimatum on its second team: the transfer of all the structures to the United Kingdom in the next few years, to save on costs, or the team sale. There would be no shortage of buyers, starting with the British team Hitech GP, which after racing in F3 and F2 would be intrigued by the possibility of making the big leap.

The top management of Red Bull present in Sakhir, starting from Helmut Markothey surprisingly agreed to comment on the story, only partially denying it the reconstruction from the German site Auto Motor und Sport. In fact, the 79-year-old Austrian executive hinted quite clearly that the discontent of the owners with the ninth place in the Constructors’ standings achieved by Franz Tost’s team in 2022 is quite real. “We generally do not comment on entries – said Marko – but the fact that we cannot be satisfied with the results obtained by AlphaTauri last year is understandable. Such a decision though [quella della vendita] belongs exclusively to the shareholders”.

A Red Bull spokesman told the UK site Mirrors That “there are no plans to change the current set-up – adding that – Red Bull Technology supplies components to AlphaTauri and Red Bull Powertrains works with and alongside their teams“. Yet Marko’s words appear to be much less reassuring regarding the possible future of the second Italian team on the starting grid: “When you have one team winning the title and the other team only finishing 9th the synergies don’t seem to work properly – concluded Marko, not without a touch of malice – and the overall result is not satisfactory. Like good businessmen, our shareholders will make the right decision“.