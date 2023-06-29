Difficult period

The weeks he is experiencing are particularly important Alpha Tauri team. The Faenza team – currently last in the Constructors’ standings after being overtaken by Williams too thanks to Alex Albon’s seventh place finish in Canada – she ended up in the crosshairs of critics. However, it was not only neutral observers who highlighted the problems of the former Toro Rosso, but the very top management of Red Bull, of which the Italian team represents the junior team. Helmut Marko in particular was the most pungent towards the AlphaTauri, announcing important revolutions on the horizon.

Revolution starting in 2024

“In 2024 AlphaTauri will have two new leaders: Laurent Mekies and Peter Bayer. There will be new sponsors and a new name. The direction is clear: follow Red Bull as far as the regulations allow. Own projects are the wrong way to go”recently declared the 80-year-old manager from Graz. Precisely with a view to greater synergy with the ‘parent company’, AlphaTauri is also planning a partial ‘relocation’ to the UKto facilitate the transfer of concepts from the Red Bull team.

Tsunoda’s analysis

Talking to journalists in Austria Yuki Tsunoda – point of reference for the team after the farewell of Pierre Gasly, who left in the direction of Alpine – commented on these news, revealing that he had heard about them in advance from Marko himself and that he in favor of this mini-revolution. “If the team can benefit from it? Surely Tsunoda said. especially from a performance point of view, given that we haven’t been where we would like to be since last year. Helmut probably thinks we need to change something. I think it’s good to have a greater connection with Red Bull. The name? It’s not like it’s something that interests me that much, I don’t know what they’re going to do. I had been warned of the changes, I knew there would be before they were announced”.

De Vries’ problems

In AlphaTauri whoever is experiencing a period that is anything but simple is also the Dutch Nyck De Vries, still without points in the standings and author of several errors. Tsunoda tried to send messages of encouragement to his teammate, but denied the idea of ​​a direct comparison between his debut season and that of the 2021 Formula E champion: “In 2021 in the first half of the season the non-positive results weren’t just my fault. I remember that in Russia I took two seconds from Galsy in free practice; then we changed the chassis and suddenly in Turkey, where I had never ridden before, we were on the same times. There was something wrong. Nyck just has to put it all together, the rhythm is there. Most of the races struggled in terms of consistency“, concluded the Japanese.