The goal for each team on the eve of a new season is to improve the results of the previous championship, a goal that in the case of AlphaTauri turns out to be quite ambitious. In 2021 the Faenza team was in fact the protagonist of its best season in terms of performance, sometimes placing itself at the head of the center-group ahead of Ferrari and McLaren and closing the championship in sixth place, after having long cherished the dream of winning the fifth square. Simultaneously the Italian team continued the development of the 2022 single-seater, now close to its debut on the track. Great expectations fall on it after the team’s performance in 2021, with the awareness, however, of the difficulties in reconfirming itself in light of the great efforts made by direct competition in view of the new technical cycle.

The technical director Jody Egginton revealed to the editors of TheRace.com some key points of the AT03 project. Among these, the parts developed by Red Bull and shared between the Italian and Anglo-Austrian teams stand out: “We will take the gearbox, hydraulics and rear suspension from Red Bull 2022 “. The decision to take the rear end of the RB18 as a whole is not accidental, as the rear suspension is housed directly next to the gearbox with the arms hooked to the external casing. The decision to purchase both components therefore appears logical, but involves the need to develop the rear aerodynamics of the AT03 around the transmission-suspension block, in turn created by Red Bull Technologies to comply as much as possible with the dictates of Milton’s aerodynamics department. Keynes.

While introducing some restrictions on the freedom of AlphaTauri aerodynamics, the purchase of Red Bull mechanics at the rear allows for more attention to be paid to other areas, as explained by Egginton himself:“For a smaller team, taking the broadcast allows you to focus elsewhere. In 2019, the first year of the synergy with Red Bull, we had technicians who until then had designed parts for the gearbox and dedicated themselves to new activities. It was a challenge, but also a wind of novelty ”. Even in the recent past, the Faenza team used the rear axle derived from Red Bull, but in 2021 the most recent specification was not used, but the one dating back to 2019. The reason given by Egginton at the time was that the gearbox housing and the Red Bull 2020 transmission on the AT02 of the last championship needed structural interventions that would have required the expenditure of the two tokens for development, instead invested at the front to convert the car to the narrow nose philosophy. The rear end, however, had also proved to be one of the causes of the instability of the 2020 Red Bull, with the AlphaTauri leaders who would have preferred to continue with the previous version.

According to statements by Jody Egginton, in 2022 AlphaTauri will share transmission and rear suspension with Red Bull, suggesting that the front of the car was developed independently in Faenza. The Italian team in 2019 had bought the front suspension from Red Bull as a whole, then limited itself to the internal components in 2020, to finally move to a mixed solution in 2021, a season in which the Faenza team also shared the steering box, which was useful. to the slimming of the muzzle thanks to the greater compactness. AlphaTauri’s desire to go back to independently developing the front end for the AT03 could be dictated by budget reasons or, on the contrary, by the need for greater design freedom to set up its own aerodynamic philosophy of the car, strongly influenced by the management of flows at the front.

Eggington, however, underlined how the component sharing strategy could change in the future: “For 2023 we will see, because at that point there will be more transferable components to choose from. […] If the philosophy of our car were unsuitable to accommodate some specific parts of Red Bull, then we would make them ourselves, but the gearbox is a fixed component that we take ”. Meanwhile, the purchase of components will also impose some challenges in managing the budget cap, as pointed out by team principal Franz Tost to the racingnews365.com editorial team.

Another novelty for the AlphaTauri 2022 single-seater is the partial use for the first time in the development phase of a wind tunnel with 60% scale models, the maximum allowed by the regulations. In the past, the Bicester aerodynamics department had used a tunnel limited to a 50% scale, but the cap on simulation hours imposed by the aerodynamic handicap made it possible to share the largest plant in Bedford with Red Bull. “Switching to the wind tunnel for 60% models has obvious advantages and we were the last team that converted to this scale “explains Egginton. “At the start of 2021 there was a learning curve and we weren’t quite moving along at the simulation pace we were aiming for. At the time, we could have been a little more efficient with a 50% model, but looking forward it was the right time to change ”. The difficulties arise from the need to find the equivalence between the results on the new scale and the full-size car, as well as verify the correlation between the data from the wind tunnel and the track. While the process may have slowed the pace of simulation in the early stages, moving to 60% scale models turns out to be more profitable going forward. The AT03 will provide early feedback on the benefits AlphaTauri has drawn from the recent change.