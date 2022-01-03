The 2022 it opened with the first, great curiosity aroused by Mercedes on social media ahead of the season that kicks off in Bahrain on March 18. The German team, world constructors champion in office, had in fact published a prototype of the future on its official profiles W13, although Craig Scarborough, an expert in applied technique to F1, had reassured that it was in fact the FIA ​​prototype. In this way, despite the glance, the Three-pointed star therefore he did not present anything definitive and clear. Two days after this release, another team has ‘opened up’ to the next season, this turning point using a digital reproduction of the car to come: theAlphaTauri.

The team from Faenza, again through their profiles, shared a promotional message that includes a taste of the new single-seater: even with the livery practically identical to that used in 2021, the 20-second video presents a direct comparison between the car of the past. season and the one that will be used in the next world championship, at least as regards the basic design inherent to the new technical-aerodynamic regulation. To reassure everyone about the authenticity of the result was the same AlphaTauri, who integrated the video with a short message that postpones the appointment to the next few weeks: “Don’t pay attention to it, we’re just messing around with the computer, we’re excited for the 2022 season”.

don’t mind us, we’re just geeking out and getting excited for the 2022 season 😎 pic.twitter.com/a6RNjA50oI – AlphaTauri team (@ AlphaTauriF1) January 3, 2022