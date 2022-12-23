After Aston Martin and Ferrari, we have the third presentation date of the cars in 2023. In fact theAlpha Tauri announced the unveiling of AT04 onFebruary 11th.

The Faenza team made the news official with a tweet in which a car covered by veils can be seen in a suggestive setting: even the Brooklyn bridge. Well, the 2023 AlphaTauri will be presented in New York, precisely in the season that will see the entry into the calendar of the third US grand prix: after Austin and Miami, it will be the turn of Las Vegas.

mark your diaries ✏️ the AT04 will break cover in New York City 🗽🤙#AlphaTauri #AT04 #liverylaunch pic.twitter.com/TL3JIluS7u — AlphaTauri Team (@AlphaTauriF1) December 23, 2022

Right now, the AlphaTauri is the first car in chronological order to unveil. In fact, Aston Martin has chosen February 13, while Ferrari will do so on Valentine’s Day.