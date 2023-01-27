The Formula 1 market does not only concern drivers, engineers and team principals, but also the sponsors. In fact, the announcement of the agreement, reached and made official, between the team dates back to these minutes Alpha Tauri and the Polish company PKN Orlen, operating in the oil and fuel resale sector. In recent years, the Płock group had already appeared as sponsors on the liveries of Williams and Alfa Romeo, following the ‘moves’ of Robert Kubica, first driver in Williams – in the 2019 season – and then migrated to the Hinwil team with the role of third guide. However, now Orlen has decided to join the Faenza team, Red Bull’s ‘little brother’. An important and long-term partnership, as the team principal commented Franz Tost commenting on the multi-year agreement.

“I am delighted to start the 2023 season with such positive news for the team – declared the Austrian manager – Orlen is one of the leading oil and gas companies in Central Europe and this partnership will allow them to further increase awareness of their brand, through the global platforms we offer as a team. I can’t wait to see their logo on our new car at the unveiling in New York and to see how this partnership progresses over the next few years.”. The next In fact, on 11 February the AlphaTauri will reveal its new single-seaterthe AT04, in a highly anticipated event in the Big Apple.

“The Orlen Group is the most important multi-utility company in Central Europe and reaches over 100 million customers – he has declared Daniel ObaytekCEO of PKN Orlen – global brand recognition is essential to achieve our strategic goals. Almost half of the Group’s revenues come from sales abroad. For this reason we constantly focus on sports sponsorship, a cornerstone of our presence in the most prestigious racing series. Thanks to the exposure allowed by Formula 1 we reach hundreds of millions of fans all over the world and for years we have been building an effective marketing strategy in Poland and abroad. We will continue to exploit the vast potential of the sport with our new partnership with Scuderia AlphaTauri.”.

all in with ORLEN 🤜🤛 excited to welcome @pkn_orlen as our new Principal Partner! ✌️ 👇 — AlphaTauri team (@AlphaTauriF1) January 27, 2023