On February 3, Red Bull officially unveiled its RB19, the single-seater with which the reigning world champion team will attempt to defend the title conquered in 2022. The Milton Keynes manufacturer had chosen New York as the stage of the event, the same city where also the younger sister of Red Bull, i.e. theAlpha Tauriwill remove the veils from his AT04 Saturday February 11th. The Faenza team has already announced this great event for some time, recently recalling it also through its social pages. However, it is precisely from here that a detail emerged that is increasing the anticipation and curiosity of enthusiasts.

The Italian team, which will take to the track this year with the pairing of riders formed by Yuki Tsunoda and new signing Nyck De Vries, has in fact published a teaser showing a photo of the wheel cover of the single-seater. An image apparently devoid of indications, as demonstrated by the total absence of text in the tweet, except for the particular and unpublished design, which evokes the white and red colors that evoke the new Polish title sponsor Orlen who moved from Alfa Romeo Sauber to Alpha Tauri.