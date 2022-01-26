The 2022 Formula 1 calendar is enriched with another date to be circled in red: it is the February 14, the day of lovers. On that day theAlphaTauri has announced that it will officially unveil its own AT03, the car that will compete next season and that will see at the wheel – for the second consecutive year – the couple made up of Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. The Faenza-based team made the announcement with a short video on Twitter, showing the silhouette of the car model for 2022 that F1 presented last year at Silverstone.

With the announcement of the former Toro Rosso there are five teams that have set the presentation date of the car with which they will compete starting from next March 20. These are Aston Martin, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and – indeed – AlphaTauri. The team headed by Franz Tost would be the third to unveil at this moment, three days before Ferrari. Yesterday the team related to Red Bull was back on track with the 2020 car, the AT01, on the Imola track. He was behind the wheel of the car Pierre Gaslyanxious to get rid of some ‘rust’ after the winter break.

almost ready to enter a new era of Formula 1 📆 mark your calendars, the AT03 is coming! 👌 https://t.co/AnGsP6d3Om pic.twitter.com/L2H1U9huya – AlphaTauri team (@ AlphaTauriF1) January 26, 2022